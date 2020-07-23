Corning's Gorilla Glass has been around for years now, and it's become the de facto standard for smartphone displays. The company's last release was Gorilla Glass 6 in 2018, which focused on improving performance over multiple drops. Now it's time for the next evolution of the product, but instead of Gorilla Glass 7, it's being dubbed "Victus."

According to Corning, Victus glass has improved both drop and scratch protection simultaneously, which is generally difficult to do since making the glass harder protects against scratches, but also makes it more brittle and shatter-prone when dropped. Specifically, Victus has up to twice the scratch resistance of Gorilla Glass 6 and can survive drops of from 6.5 feet — a foot or so higher than the previous version. Victus also holds up better than the previous incarnation after being dropped multiple times.

Of course, these figures are all based on tests conducted in specialized Corning labs, so take all of this with a grain of salt. (And don't put that grain in the same pocket as your phone!) We'll get a chance to test the new version ourselves once manufacturers begin implementing it into their products. Corning says that Samsung will be the first to adopt Victus.

While glass will probably never be truly damage-proof, it's reassuring that Corning keeps improving the glass that most of us use everyday. Victus is a Latin noun that means "nourishment" or "way of living." Let's hope that it actually does extend the lifespan of our smartphone displays.