Atari just announced the arrival of Beat Legend: AVICII, and it's described as a rhythm-action experience, so it's essentially a rhythm game. As you would expect, this release contains many of the top tracks from world-renowned DJ and producer Avicii (Tim Bergling), such as Without You, Wake Me Up, and Levels. Better yet, this is a premium release, which means you can purchase Beat Legend: AVICII from the Play Store for $2.99.

The trailer above offers a quick look at Beat Legend: AVICII in action, and as you can see, the game plays like every other mobile-centric rhythm game, where you'll tap on the screen when the notes (represented as glowing circles) reach the bottom of the screen. The goal is to achieve a perfect rating on all of the game's tracks, so your timing will have to be precise if you want to beat this game in full, and while the gameplay offers a simple setup, seasoned rhythm game fanatics should feel right at home.

Fans of AVICII will be glad to hear that there are 15 tracks available in this release, so there's a good bit of replayability here since it will take time before people grow sick of all 15 tracks. While this offering still feels slightly sparse, Atari has stated that Beat Legend: AVICII is simply the first in a series of upcoming rhythm games, so more titles are expected, and they'll revolve around different artists each time.

So if you'd like to check out the latest rhythm game to arrive on Android, you can pick up Beat Legend: AVICII for $2.99 from the Play Store widget below, and since this is a premium release, there are no in-app purchases or advertisements to be found. It's also nice to know that when you purchase the game, its music royalties will go towards the Tim Bergling Foundation, created by Avicii's family, in honor of his death.