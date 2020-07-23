OnePlus unveiled its new Nord smartphone in a first-of-its-kind AR event earlier this week, but the phone's still not available for sale — unless you managed to sneak in during one of the brief pre-order rounds that led up to the launch. If you still want to be one of the first to snag the new device, OnePlus is opening a virtual pop-up shop that will let users be among the first to experience the Nord, starting July 29.

You can grab your spot in the virtual line now over at the company's webpage, where you'll have to create a personal avatar and post it on Instagram with the hashtag #NordPopUp. In order to verify the post, you're then required to log in to your OnePlus account and submit the link to your Instagram post. That secures your spot in the queue, where you'll wait patiently until July 29, when the first round of invitation codes will be sent out. A second set of users will be sent invites the next day, July 30.

Here's my Nord nerd, casually blowing a bubble while his balloons drift into the nether realm.

If you're one of the lucky ones, you'll have 24 hours to purchase a pop-up box using the code before it expires. The special box includes the phone (duh), a Nord Creator phone case, and either a Nord-branded water bottle or a tote bag. And don't worry if you're perpetually unlucky with these sorts of contests; the Nord will be available to everyone in Europe and India beginning on August 4.