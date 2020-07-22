Samsung has just formally revealed a 5G-equipped successor to this winter's Galaxy Z Flip: The (obviously titled) Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Five months is a pretty fast turnaround for a sequel, but it brings the company's smallest foldable up to network parity with the Galaxy S20 as well as the upcoming Note20. In short, it's the same Galaxy Z Flip, but packing the latest internals and 5G support — sans mmWave. You'll pay a slightly plumper $1,449.99 for the pleasure, with availability set for August 7th.

Specs Chipset Snapdragon 865+ RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Software Android 10 (One UI 2.5) Primary display 6.7" 2636x1080 (21.9:9) folding AMOLED Cover display 1.1" 300x112 AMOLED Battery 3,300mAh QC 2.0/AFC wired charging, Qi wireless charging Rear cameras 12MP f/1.8 primary w/ OIS, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle Front camera 10MP f/2.4 Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5, NFC Misc Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C, MST for Samsung Pay Colors Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze Dimensions Folded: 73.6 x 87.4 x 17.4mm (hinge) to 15.4mm (narrow end), Unfolded: 73.6 x 167.3 x 7.2mm (hinge) to 6.9mm (top/bottom edge), 183g Price $1,449.99

Key differences between the OG Z Flip and this new upgraded Z Flip 5G are few. In general, this is the Z Flip you already know and love (or, at least, that I loved) but with a more recent, faster Snapdragon 865+ and 5G support. (It's also 0.1mm thicker at the hinge when folded.) Do note, it does lack 5G mmWave support for networks like Verizon's, but unless you live in a handful of areas, that doesn't really matter.

The Z Flip 5G packs what sounds like the same polymer-topped glass folding OLED display, the same too-small "cover display," 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, the same 3,300mAh battery, and identical cameras: a 12MP f/1.8 primary and a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, with a front-facing 10MP f/2.4. That SoC upgrade also means a bump to Wi-Fi 6, but the rest of the spec sheet should be familiar. It might have a folding screen, but there's still no in-display fingerprint sensor. Instead, you get a side-mounted capacitive unit.

When it comes to software, Samsung tells us this latest version packs the as-yet-unreleased One UI 2.5. We know it should let you finally use third-party launchers together with gesture navigation, but Max Weinbach also dug up a few other camera changes like some new "pro video" features. Some multitasking tweaks for the multi-window tray and app pair are also included. Like the Z Flip, you get a so-called "flex mode" for use half-closed in apps like the Duo, YouTube, and the camera.

You also get Samsung's Galaxy Z Premier Service, which includes a dedicated support line staffed by real folks for both warranty support and more general questions about the phone. It isn't clear yet if the Z Flip 5G gets the same free screen protector application and one-time $120 screen replacement, since that was supposedly a "limited time offer," but we've reached out to Samsung to see.

This spec bump to 5G will run you an extra 70 bucks over the original model, as the Z Flip 5G runs $1,450. Colors this time around are Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze (both in a matte finish), with availability beginning on August 7th at retailers including Best Buy, Samsung, Amazon, and carrier partners.