LineageOS is the most-used custom Android ROM around, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for others. Paranoid Android was a popular choice back in the KitKat days, and while the ROM returned in full force with Nougat builds in 2017, there hasn't been much news since. Now the project is back (again), touting Android 10 builds for nine phones so far.

"For Oreo and Pie, we released builds that were of alpha and beta quality," PA said in a blog post. "We are happy to announce that Quartz will be our first stable release since Nougat. This is the first step for us making Paranoid Android worth putting on your phones and that we are releasing on so many devices at once. We also believe that we are now able to commit to giving Paranoid Android the life it really needs to continue to grow."

The list of tweaks in the first 'Quartz' builds is expansive, and unlike LineageOS, Paranoid Android is including Google apps in the flash zip. That might disappoint the group of ROM users that are looking for an escape from Google services, but there's still Lineage.

Paranoid Android Quartz features Included GAPPS inside the zips.

April 2020 Security Patch Level.

OTA support (with deltas).

Adaptive Playback.

Screen stabilization (Gimbal mode).

SafetyNet (most devices).

Built-in screen recorder.

FOD support (Fingerprint On Display).

Pulse notifications.

ParanoidDoze: extended AOD support

Off-screen gestures.

Gestures support.

Vibration adapted UI.

Extended vibration system (OnePlus devices).

Alert Slider UI (OnePlus devices).

OTS: On The Spot, introduce user hint prompt system, uses a snackbar design to prompt the user for changes.

Pocket Mode, introduces a mode that will detect whenever your device is on the pocket and prevent it from waking.

Fast Charging indicator (includes OnePlus devices).

Quick Settings Pull Down with one finger.

Extended Restart.

Introduced Settings reset for PA features under Settings → System → Reset Options.

Double tap to sleep on keyguard (lockscreen) and launcher.

Volume Long Press to Skip Tracks.

Volume panel on left for devices with left volume buttons.

Adjusted statusbar notifications per device.

Navigation bar customization.

Improved lockscreen security

Caffeine tile (thanks LineageOS).

Extended screenshot support (thanks Pixel Experience).

Per-app cellular data, vpn and wifi restrictions.

Three finger swipe down for screenshots.

Pop-Up camera support.

Based off CAF LA.UM.8.2.r1-04200-sdm660.0 tag.

Paranoid Android is also starting off with a decent selection of supported devices, with more to come "in the coming days/weeks." Here are the devices with builds available now:

OnePlus 3/3T (oneplus3)

OnePlus 6/6T (enchilada/fajita)

OnePlus 7 Pro (guacamole)

Xiaomi MI 6 (sagit)

Xiaomi MI 9 (cepheus)

Essential Phone (mata)

Xiami Redmi 5 (rosy)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (X00TD)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 (X01BD)

And here are the devices that will have builds soon:

OnePlus 5 and 5T (cheeseburger/dumpling)

OnePlus 7, 7T, and 7T Pro (guacamoleb/hotdogb/hotdog)

Pocophone F1 (beryllium)

Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Dual

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact and XZ2 Compact Dual

Sony Xperia XZ3 and XZ3 Dual

Xiaomi Mi 9T and Redmi K20

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and Redmi K20 Pro

You can read more about the Quartz release and download the builds at the source link below.