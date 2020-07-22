Today MediaTek is announcing another lower-end 5G chipset: the Dimensity 720. Numerically slotting in just below the existing Dimensity 800 (and far under the Dimensity 1000 and 1000+), the new chip steps things down to just two "big" cores, but otherwise sounds like it offers a similar experience.
This time around, MediaTek isn't giving us too many technical details, but we know a few key specs. It will be built at a 7nm process (probably TSMCs) with an on-die 5G modem that can pull 2CC carrier aggregation, VoNR, 4G/5G dual SIM dual standby, and support for sub-6Ghz 5G. The Dimensity 720 will sport an 8-core configuration with two Cortex A76 cores at up to 2GHz and six un-named smaller cores — probably A55s at up to 2GHz, like the Dimensity 800.
It will also support up to 90Hz displays and HDR10+ video playback, and camera configurations at 64MP and up to 20MP+16MP dual-camera video (at 30fps), with the usual AI camera features. Multiple voice assistant support is also present in hardware, including multiple trigger words. Lastly, it uses LPDDR4X RAM and supports UFS 2.2 storage.
MediaTek seems to be releasing fewer and fewer technical details for each subsequent chip it announces, which is too bad. In the wake of the whole cheating-on-benchmarks thing, you'd think it would be trying to increase transparency, not decreasing it. Still, folks hoping for 5G on a budget will probably see the Dimensity 720 land on even less expensive phones, further democratizing the latest carrier technologies — at least, in the markets that get it. Though MediaTek has told us that Dimensity-powered devices would land in the US, and though this latest chip touts compatibility with North American networks, we haven't gotten any so far.
Press Release
MediaTek Announces Dimensity 720, its Newest 5G Chip
For Premium 5G Experiences on Mid-Tier Smartphones
MediaTek’s latest 5G SoC pairs big core performance with extreme energy efficiency
HSINCHU, Taiwan – July 23, 2020 – MediaTek today announced the Dimensity 720, its latest 5G SoC that will give consumers access to premium 5G experiences on mid-tier smartphones.
The Dimensity 720, is part of MediaTek’s 5G chipset family that includes range of chipsets from Dimensity 1000 for flagship 5G smartphones to the Dimensity 800 and 700 series for more accessible 5G mid-tier devices.
“The Dimensity 720 sets a new standard, delivering feature-packed 5G experiences and technology to devices that are more accessible to mass market consumers,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager, Wireless Communications Business Unit, MediaTek. “This chip is highly power-efficient, has impressive performance and advanced display and imaging technologies. All of that combined will help brands usher in differentiated 5G devices for consumers around the globe.”
The 7nm Dimensity 720 SoC is integrated with the most power-efficient 5G modem in its class. It’s built with MediaTek 5G UltraSave technology which uses both network and content awareness intelligence to manage the modem's operating mode in real-time to extend battery life. The chipset also integrates impressive multimedia, connectivity and imaging features for an overall better user experience.
The Dimensity 720 is geared to provide a premium experience at 5G speeds for mid-tier devices with features that include:
- Supports 90Hz high frame-rate displays for fast, smooth gaming and streaming
- Enhances video streaming capabilities with MiraVision HDR10+ video playback. MiraVision HDR10+ supports a variety of video features including dynamic range remapping
- Flexible camera configuration options with support for up to 64MP or 20+16MP dual cameras, plus a range of AI-camera enhancements powered by MediaTek’s integrated APU (AI Processing Unit).
- Integrated Voice Wakeup (VoW) to minimize power consumption of always-on voice assistants, and dual mic noise suppression so voice assistants can hear users more clearly even in noisy environments.
Along with its array of advanced 5G features, the Dimensity 720 has its trademark big core performance giving devices the power needed to run the latest AI applications while also maintaining ultra-low power consumption. With two Arm Cortex-A76 big cores operating at 2GHz in the octa-core CPU, the chipset improves the responsiveness of applications for a fluid user experience. The Dimensity 720 also packs an Arm Mali G57 class GPU, fast LPDDR4X memory and universal flash storage (UFS) 2.2 for fast read/write speeds.
The chipset supports the latest connectivity technologies including two carrier aggregation (2CC CA), Voice over New Radio (VoNR) and 5G and 4G dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) to provide users with the best possible connection.
The chipset also supports both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) sub-6GHz networks. The Dimensity 720 is designed for global sub-6GHz 5G networks in Asia, North America and Europe. For more information and specifications visit the MediaTek Dimensity 5G solutions page.
