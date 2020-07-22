Today MediaTek is announcing another lower-end 5G chipset: the Dimensity 720. Numerically slotting in just below the existing Dimensity 800 (and far under the Dimensity 1000 and 1000+), the new chip steps things down to just two "big" cores, but otherwise sounds like it offers a similar experience.

This time around, MediaTek isn't giving us too many technical details, but we know a few key specs. It will be built at a 7nm process (probably TSMCs) with an on-die 5G modem that can pull 2CC carrier aggregation, VoNR, 4G/5G dual SIM dual standby, and support for sub-6Ghz 5G. The Dimensity 720 will sport an 8-core configuration with two Cortex A76 cores at up to 2GHz and six un-named smaller cores — probably A55s at up to 2GHz, like the Dimensity 800.

It will also support up to 90Hz displays and HDR10+ video playback, and camera configurations at 64MP and up to 20MP+16MP dual-camera video (at 30fps), with the usual AI camera features. Multiple voice assistant support is also present in hardware, including multiple trigger words. Lastly, it uses LPDDR4X RAM and supports UFS 2.2 storage.

MediaTek seems to be releasing fewer and fewer technical details for each subsequent chip it announces, which is too bad. In the wake of the whole cheating-on-benchmarks thing, you'd think it would be trying to increase transparency, not decreasing it. Still, folks hoping for 5G on a budget will probably see the Dimensity 720 land on even less expensive phones, further democratizing the latest carrier technologies — at least, in the markets that get it. Though MediaTek has told us that Dimensity-powered devices would land in the US, and though this latest chip touts compatibility with North American networks, we haven't gotten any so far.