Acer's Spin 713 is an excellent Chromebook; a device with specs like these would usually set you back more than the usual $629 asking price. Being such a new product, we assumed it'd be a while before we saw any reduction in cost, considering how reasonable it already is. But we were wrong: Best Buy is currently selling the Spin 713 for only $529, a whole $100 off.

Best Buy doesn't say whether to not this is a limited time deal, or if it's while stocks last. Either way, if you're in the market for a Chromebook and need something with a bit more grunt, this is the one to get. A 10th-gen i5, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB NVMe storage was already a bargain at the original price, so getting $100 off so soon after release is a steal.