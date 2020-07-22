Mortal Kombat 11 was one of Stadia's launch titles, with Google using the game to drum up excitement around its platform. It cost $42 back when the game streaming service launched, but now Google is ready to significantly undercut the competition from Steam and PlayStation (though not Xbox) and offers the game for just $30 ($25 for Pro subscribers).

If you've already played through the regular Mortal Kombat 11 on Stadia, you might also be interested in the Aftermath expansion that's $27.99 for Pro subscribers. It has you explore a new cinematic story "centered around trust and deceit" and comes with three new playable fighters and three skin packs. A bundle of MK11 and the expansion is also available for $47.99 ($41.99 for Pro subscribers).

There are also 15 other deals worth checking out, though none of them are as generous as the MK11 offer. Assassin's Creed Odyssey is still notable, as the game is now as cheap as it is on Steam without requiring a full-blown gaming PC.

Stadia Pro deals: Assassin's Creed Odyssey for $19.80

Mortal Kombat 11 for $25

Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath for $27.99

Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection for $41.99

NBA 2K20 Legend Edition for $25

The Crew 2 for $15

The Crew 2 - Gold Edition for $19.80

Trials Rising for $10 Stadia deals: Lost Words: Beyond the Page for $11.99

To take advantage of the deal, sign up for Stadia and claim your 1-month free Pro trial. If you're already a subscriber, just head to the app on your phone or stadia.com and look for the title you're interested in.