Looking to pick up a sleek Qi wireless charging pad that can fill your phone up pretty fast? Aukey has one that can bring up to 15W to your phone (depending on model and wall charger) and it's on sale with promo code for more than half off!

Aukey's pad — again, with the help of appropriate wall chargers that are not included with purchase — is able to deliver up to 15W via Quick Charge 3.0 or USB Power Delivery to LG phones, 10W to a Samsung Galaxy device, and an iPhone at 7.5W. That's in addition to the general 5W rate for all Qi-compatible phones. The pad has a fan built in and a touch of grace with its ring-arranged LED indicator. It's also touted to pass energy through some phone cases as thick as 3mm.

Aukey usually asks $40 for one of these wireless chargers, but with a promo code, you can get one for just $18 and change. Just hit this Amazon link, cart the pad, then enter K8T7BLJE at checkout.