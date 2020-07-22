Gaming phones are chunky, overpowered beasts with outrageous aesthetics that most consumers don't need. But if you're someone who doesn't care about looks or weight, they pack incredible oomph. ASUS released its ROG Phone 2 last year, and it earned a place on AP's Most Wanted list. Now the company has unveiled its successor, and the ROG Phone 3 is probably more powerful than your home computer.

The ROG Phone 3 is ostensibly built for pro-level gaming, so it's equipped with the latest and greatest Snapdragon 865+ with 5G capability. The 6.59" AMOLED screen should provide a great visual experience during gameplay thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate. The base model has 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. And of course, since it's a gaming phone, it has the requisite fan-powered cooling system and some neat accessories like a gamepad and a dock that adds another screen.

Specs Processor Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ OS Android 10 with ROG UI RAM 12/16GB Storage 128/512GB, UFS 3.1 Display 6.59" AMOLED 1080 x 2340, HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate Battery 6000mAh, 30W fast charging with Quick Charge 4.0 Front camera 24 MP Rear cameras 64MP main, 13MP wide-angle, 5MP macro Connectivity WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC Dimensions 171 x 78 x 9.9 mm, 240 grams Ports USB-C Colors Black Glare Biometrics In-display fingerprint sensor

The Kunai 3 Gamepad transforms the phone into a mobile gaming system.

Along with the ROG Phone 3, ASUS announced a variety of gaming accessories and peripherals during its Game Changer virtual launch event. There's the Kunai 3 Gamepad, which adds console-like gamepad controls to the phone. Gamers can connect the phone to PlayStation, Stadia, or Xbox controllers with the ROG Clip. And in true 2020 fashion, ASUS provides a dual-screen option with the TwinView Dock 3. The company also has new "gaming headphones" that connect via USB-C and have active noise cancellation. While most mainstream phone buyers probably will look elsewhere, it's kind of cool that ASUS is giving hardcore mobile gamers an ecosystem made for them.