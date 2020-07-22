Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. I have a solid list of sales today, including a bunch of board game adaptations from Marmalade Game Studio. On top of this, the quirky arcade simulator Peace, Death is on sale today, along with Hangman Premium, and Beholder. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 30 temporarily free and 51 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Equalizer FX Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Ultra Bluetooth Scanner (Paid) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Super Dad - Guide, tips and tools for new daddys $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) - Premium $7.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- 50X Vault Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Equalizer Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Classic eReader - book reader $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Connect: cute monsters and food. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Kamikazee Dice Score Card $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mystery Tiles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cat in the Woods VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight - Offline RPG $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Survival Derby 3D - car racing & running game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Triple Fantasy Premium $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Boymate10 - Brain Card Game: New 2020 $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- LeagueMon VIP - League Monster Defence $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blossom Clicker VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- PocketStrafe - VR Locomotion Experience $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Fivo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Flyme 6 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Luxury Gold Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Supercons - The Superhero Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Color S8 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- MMUI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Net White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rigoletto - Squircle Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Binders | Trial extension $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
- X Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 3D Human Brain + $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Brain Boosting Foods + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- BT/USB/TCP Bridge Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Coultous Box ITC 2 $7.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- HDBrain Optical Illusions Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY PLUS $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mille: learn 1,000 French words + pronunciation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mille: learn 1,000 German words + pronunciation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mille: learn 1,000 Spanish words + pronunciation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SSH Server $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- World Map - Atlas Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bluetooth Splitter Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn C# .NET Programming - PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- PRO Baseball Live Scores, Plays, & Stats for MLB $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Speaking clock DVBeep Pro -> $0.99;
Games
- Parenting Hero - Become a wiser parent $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dungeon Escape $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Johnny Bonasera 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Katy & Bob: Safari Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Siege: Pocket Edition $8.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rusted Warfare - RTS Strategy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Slaughter: Act One $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vengeance RPG $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ZombieVital DG $12.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- BATTLESHIP $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Clue $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Dungeon $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hangman Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn English - Sayings Master Pro $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Monopoly - Board game classic about real-estate! $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Game of Life $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE 2 - More choices, more freedom! $3.99 -> $2.70; Sale ends in 7 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Word Search Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Beholder $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Der Die Das Rockets! $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Fiver Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Ship, Captain & Crew $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Ration - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Juno Icon Pack - Rounded Square Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Light Sensation Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixie R Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rounded - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Horse Racing Ringtone $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Comments