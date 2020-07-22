Google's habit of pushing out bug-fixing releases for the Android 11 Developer Previews and Betas continues. Today we're getting Android 11 Beta 2.5, which delivers a small pile of bug fixes on top of the existing Beta 2 release, including the long-awaited fix for the low-brightness flickering issue that affected the Pixel 4.
Other bug fixes are also included. The full list of changes is just below:
Android 11 Beta 2.5 (July 2020)
This minor update to Android 11 Beta 2 includes the following fixes:
General
- Fixed issues that prevented a user from hearing or recording audio in apps after they made a VoIP call.
- The notification drawer no longer fails to appear sometimes when a user swipes down from the top of the screen. (Issue #159768228)
- The screen no longer flickers on some devices when the screen is set to a low brightness level. (Issue #156051413)
- Fixed various issues that could cause devices to reboot intermittently. (Issue #159888167)
- The navigation bar no longer appears in cases when it wouldn't normally display, such as during a device restart. (Issue #159592365)
- Some Pixel 4/XL devices that have taken more than one Android 11 update are no longer blocked from receiving an OTA back to Android 10. (Issue #158765677)
Google apps
- Video recording is no longer interrupted sometimes when using the Camera app. (Issue #159185509)
- The Dialer app no longer uses the speakerphone sometimes as the default audio device. (Issue #159203518)
- In the Messages app, the RCS chat features no longer get stuck sometimes in the Connecting state. (Issue #159786769)
A bug that prevented RCS chat from properly connecting (which I ran into) is also included, plus a handful of other fixes for sound, the dialer app, video recording, notification drawer, and occasional reboots. An issue that some folks on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL ran into when trying to revert to Android 10 has also been fixed.
Otherwise, we expect this to be the same Android 11 Beta 2 we're already familiar with, though we'll keep an eye out on the off-chance Google did sneak any changes in.
Folks should keep an eye out for the OTA, which should be rolling out soon. If you're impatient, as per yooj, you can also download sideloadable OTA and factory images. If you haven't jumped in on the Beta Program yet for your Pixel and you'd like to, it's pretty easy.
