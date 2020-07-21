YouTube Music is introducing two new ways to help infuse your playlists with new tracks: a collaborative toggle that was revealed to be in the works last month, and an machine learning "assistive" tool.

We got a look at the collaborative feature last month from 9to5Google. As it stands, how it was implemented then is the same as it is now: users can create a playlist, hit the pencil icon on the page to edit it, then tap on a new Collaborate button and then recruit people to help with song recommendations. Users should be able to see who added which songs to the list.

Collaborations are available on a limited basis for Android right now and will soon expand to all users as well as the iOS app soon.

YTM streamers will also soon see AI-generated suggestions for songs in their playlist as well. These suggestions can be based off of its existing content or, if it's new and empty, even the title of the playlist. All Android users will see this first followed by iOS peeps.