OnePlus is gearing up to unveil its newest smartphone in less than an hour. If you've been living under a rock which, let's face it, is what most of us have been doing for the past few months, you may have missed the continuous drip of teasers from the company... or not. LOL. But phone launches are still phone launches, and this is the most exciting thing to happen in the mobile tech sphere in months, so we know you want to join in and we've got you covered.

Below, you'll find the livestream of the event where OnePlus is also expected to announce its new wireless Buds. It should start in 30 minutes (at the time of writing). That'll be 2:30 pm BST, 3:30 pm in Europe, 7 pm IST, 9:30 pm in Beijing, and 11:30 pm in Sydney. In the US, you can catch it at 9:30 am EST or 6:30 am aka ungodly hour PST (not that it'll matter).