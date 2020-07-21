Android TV is an open ecosystem with a lot of moving pieces, and that means sometimes bugs show up in unexpected places. Recently, some TiVO customers have been receiving startling security warnings about a company called SEI Robotics being granted full access to their Google accounts. Luckily, it looks like this is all just a big misunderstanding that Google is working to fix.

Currently, connecting a new TiVO Stream 4K TV dongle triggers an alert to show up saying that "SEI Robotics" has been granted "full access" to your Google account. In order to set up the dongle and access the Play Store, a Google account is required, so this is a pretty showstopping bug.

SEI Robotics is just the name of the manufacturer making the TiVO stick.

Obviously, this is a frightening message to receive, and so it's logical that users would click the big blue button that revokes the access. However, Google is recommending customers not do that, since removing your Google account from the device will severely cripple the streaming stick. The company says it's not actually a security risk, there is no user data being transferred, and a fix is in the works.