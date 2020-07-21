This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung has been doing better with Android updates lately, often deploying monthly patches in lock-step with Google. That's only for the latest generation phones, though. Samsung's older devices will wait a bit longer, but it does still update them more reliably than a lot of OEMs. Case in point, the Galaxy Note9 got an update with One UI 2.1 back in June, and now the new experience has arrived on the Verizon variant of the phone, complete with the July security patches.
Samsung started attaching numbers to its One UI releases with v 2.0, which makes it a little easier to keep track of new features. The v2.1 update, which clocks in at about 1.2GB, has appeared on quite a few units already, but now a tipster has reached out to us to tell us it's also available on the Verizon model as version N960USQU4ETG1 with the July security patch. Oddly enough, the Verizon website says it's supposed to come with the June patch, but our tipster's screenshots tell another story.
With the latest One UI, you'll get the new Single Take photo mode. That lets you capture images from all three rear camera sensors at the same time. There will also be a new pro mode and AR Zone functionality in the updated app. The Note9 also gets Quick Share, which is a feature that lets you send files and Bluetooth audio to other devices. As usual, you can expect the update to pop up in other regions and on other carriers soon.
Updated to reflect that One UI 2.1 is now available on the Verizon Note9.
