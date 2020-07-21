The OnePlus Nord was finally revealed earlier today after months of leaks and rumors, and as expected, it won't be sold in the United States at all. However, if you're in the US or Canada, you could get a Nord through the company's new Beta Program.

"We’re giving 50 people in the United States and Canada the chance to put Nord through its paces," OnePlus said in a forum post. It's not exactly a giveaway, though — applicants will be chosen based on their writing, photography, and/or videography skills. The company is looking for potential reviewers for the phone who will provide feedback about their experience. "We’re looking for people to share their honest experience with us in a way that’s clear and detailed."

After the finalists are announced on August 4th, the winners will have until August 31st to publish their reviews of the device. OnePlus also won't allow everyone to keep the phones afterward, which seems a bit silly given the Nord's low price. "The beta testers that really give us their honest take and do so in a way that’s thorough and distinct will get to keep Nord," OnePlus wrote in a forum post. "Unfortunately, everyone else will need to return their device within one month."