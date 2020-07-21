Netflix is trying to gain ground in India’s crowded and largely price-sensitive online streaming market. The global giant already runs a lengthy lineup of local programming and it recently started offering cheaper plans — costing as low as $3 — to draw more users. Keeping up with that approach, Netflix recently began testing a new Mobile+ plan, which sits right between the existing Mobile and Basic tiers.

Priced at ₹349 (~$4.7), the Mobile+ plan (first spotted by AndroidPure) supports playback only on phones, tablets, and computers, leaving out your TV sets. Unlike the Basic tier, which maxes out at the paltry SD resolution, Mobile+ supports HD playback on a single screen. For a bit of context, you’ll have to shell out ₹499 (~$6.7) for the Basic subscription in India, while the cheapest mobile-only plan costs ₹199 (~$2.7).

The new Mobile+ tier is currently being tested in the region and can be chosen only when you sign up for Netflix from a mobile phone. During the process, you’ll see the plan selector, like in the screenshot above, which notably lacks the Basic tier. You can still go for the pricier Basic option, but for that, you’ll have to visit the site from a computer screen. For now, existing subscribers cannot opt for the new plan either.

At this point, it’s not clear if Mobile+ will live on to become a part of Netflix's standard offering or if (and when) it’ll make it to markets outside India. The regular Mobile plan has already spread to Indonesia and Malaysia, so it won't be a surprise if the Mobile+ one follows suit.