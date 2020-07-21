Netflix arrives on Nest Hub & Hub Max

The kitchen is a popular place for smart displays in many homes, and for good reason. Whether you’re listening to music, getting the news or catching up on a popular TV show, your Nest Hub or Next Hub Max keep you entertained while you’re prepping dinner or doing the dishes. It’s also the ultimate cooking companion, with access to tons of YouTube videos ranging from cooking clips to how-to videos. And now, for the first time on any smart display, you can add watching Netflix to your list of kitchen activities: Starting today, Netflix is available on Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max.

The only display for your Netflix fix

Netflix is rolling out on Nest smart displays globally wherever the service and Nest devices are currently available. If you have a Netflix subscription, simply link your account in the Google Home or Assistant app and you can play Netflix movies, TV shows and documentaries by using your voice. Say, “Hey Google, play Queer Eye” to start streaming instantly, or try, “Hey Google, open Netflix” to scroll through select content and start watching with a simple tap. Hands tied up while you’re cooking? Just pause, play or skip forward with a simple ask. Or if you’re watching on your Hub Max while doing the dishes or making dinner, Quick Gestures lets you easily pause or resume your video—just look at the device and raise your hand.

Hands tied up, but still want to watch? Just ask

Has your latest baking endeavor left you covered in flour? You can still stream without coating your display in fingerprints. By simply using your voice, you can stream many of the services you’re subscribed to. You can turn to Hulu and Starz for your sitcoms and dramas, or get your news fix, watch hit shows, or catch the latest sports updates with CBS All Access and SLING TV. All you have to do is say “Hey Google, watch (pick your favorite show) on Hulu” and you’ll instantly start streaming.

The smart display with the most entertainment

There’s so much to watch, you might even start volunteering to clean up after dinner every night: You can now cast Peacock from your compatible mobile devices to your Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, joining other subscription streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, SHOWTIME and thousands of other apps that have mobile cast support by opening the streaming service’s mobile app and tapping the Cast icon.

Catching all your favorite shows on your Nest display just got a little more affordable, too: Head over to the Google Store for deals on Nest devices, including Hub Max, that are running over the next few weeks. With so many entertainment options on your Nest smart display, your biggest challenge now might just be deciding what to watch.