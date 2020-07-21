Smart Displays are handy devices, whether you place them in your kitchen to assist you while cooking, next to your bed to have a quick glance at the weather in the morning, or in your kid's room to watch YouTube videos while you change their diapers. Unfortunately, until now, they weren't able to play your favorite Netflix shows, but this wrong has now been righted, and you'll get to enjoy watching Netflix content right from your Nest Hub and Hub Max.
This limitation wasn't Google's fault, but rather Netflix's, who stated had no plans to make its content available on smart displays a few months ago. Thankfully, the company just changed its mind, allowing Hub and Hub Max owners to watch their favorite shows while cooking and changing diapers.
If you haven't already, you can link your Netflix account using the Google Home or Assistant apps and shout "OK Google, play How I Met Your Mother" at your display. If you have a Hub Max, you can also use Quick Gestures to control media playback, which is particularly handy if your hands are full of flour — or poo, depending on which of the above activities you're performing. Sadly, Google hasn't mentioned whether Netflix will be available on other Assistant-enabled smart displays, such as the Lenovo ones. Since the Nest ones are powered by a Chromecast-based OS, compatibility with Netflix could be exclusive to these devices, at least temporarily, but we'll hopefully find out soon and update you.
Netflix is finally joining its rivals Hulu, YouTube TV, and Disney+ by making its way to smart displays. The only major streaming platform that's left out is Amazon Prime Video, but I'm willing to bet the company will prefer to keep its service exclusive to Echo Shows for now.
Press Release
Netflix arrives on Nest Hub & Hub Max
The kitchen is a popular place for smart displays in many homes, and for good reason. Whether you’re listening to music, getting the news or catching up on a popular TV show, your Nest Hub or Next Hub Max keep you entertained while you’re prepping dinner or doing the dishes. It’s also the ultimate cooking companion, with access to tons of YouTube videos ranging from cooking clips to how-to videos. And now, for the first time on any smart display, you can add watching Netflix to your list of kitchen activities: Starting today, Netflix is available on Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max.
The only display for your Netflix fix
Netflix is rolling out on Nest smart displays globally wherever the service and Nest devices are currently available. If you have a Netflix subscription, simply link your account in the Google Home or Assistant app and you can play Netflix movies, TV shows and documentaries by using your voice. Say, “Hey Google, play Queer Eye” to start streaming instantly, or try, “Hey Google, open Netflix” to scroll through select content and start watching with a simple tap. Hands tied up while you’re cooking? Just pause, play or skip forward with a simple ask. Or if you’re watching on your Hub Max while doing the dishes or making dinner, Quick Gestures lets you easily pause or resume your video—just look at the device and raise your hand.
Hands tied up, but still want to watch? Just ask
Has your latest baking endeavor left you covered in flour? You can still stream without coating your display in fingerprints. By simply using your voice, you can stream many of the services you’re subscribed to. You can turn to Hulu and Starz for your sitcoms and dramas, or get your news fix, watch hit shows, or catch the latest sports updates with CBS All Access and SLING TV. All you have to do is say “Hey Google, watch (pick your favorite show) on Hulu” and you’ll instantly start streaming.
The smart display with the most entertainment
There’s so much to watch, you might even start volunteering to clean up after dinner every night: You can now cast Peacock from your compatible mobile devices to your Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, joining other subscription streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, SHOWTIME and thousands of other apps that have mobile cast support by opening the streaming service’s mobile app and tapping the Cast icon.
Catching all your favorite shows on your Nest display just got a little more affordable, too: Head over to the Google Store for deals on Nest devices, including Hub Max, that are running over the next few weeks. With so many entertainment options on your Nest smart display, your biggest challenge now might just be deciding what to watch.
