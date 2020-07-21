Madden NFL has existed on mobile as a management sim since 2014, and Electronic Arts have been updating this release yearly for the last six years. Well, it would appear that EA is shooting for a yearly stand-alone release cycle with the arrival of Madden NFL 21 Mobile Football on the Play Store. The game is already available for pre-registration, and EA has been kind enough to provide a release date, which means we can expect the sim to be officially released on August 6th, 2020.

Much like Sega's Football Manager series, Madden NFL 21 Mobile Football is a management simulation game. You'll take on the role of an NFL general manager, and your goal is to eventually take your team to the Super Bowl. As you would expect, this won't come easy, and so you'll have to continually collect and upgrade a set of players, and this selection will include NFL Legends and Superstars, allowing people to create their own dream teams.

Since the original Madden NFL Mobile Football has been around since 2014, I'm sure many players are curious if their currencies, items, or scores will carry over to Madden NFL 21 Mobile Football. They will not. Everyone will have to start from scratch whenever Madden NFL 21 Mobile Football drops in August.

Beyond the announced release date and the fact content won't carry over from the old game to the new version, details about Madden NFL 21 Mobile Football are still light. Luckily EA has provided a developer stream schedule in the above graphic. These streams will be available on Twitch @EAMaddenNFL, if you'd like to view them as they are released. Of course, since Madden NFL 21 Mobile Football is already available for pre-reg, you can easily register through the Play Store widget below so that you'll receive a release announcement on August 6th.