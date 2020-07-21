We're deep into summer and almost due for a couple of new phones from Samsung and Apple. Perfect time, then, for LG to finally bring around its new Velvet smartphone from overseas to the U.S. market, coming to AT&T tomorrow, then T-Mobile and Verizon later. In making the jump here, the device loses out on a spec line to gain a lower price tag.

That spec line is in the RAM department with American units getting 6GB to South Korea's 8GB. All the rest of the sheet, however, stays more or less the same for an all-around decent package which you can learn more about in our story here.

Specs Display 6.8" P-OLED 1080 x 2460 (20.5:9) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB UFS 2.1 + microSD up to 2TB Rear cameras 48MP f/1.8 main + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 5MP f/2.4 depth Front camera 16MP f/1.9 fixed focus Battery 4,300mAh (supports Qi wireless charging) Build IP68, MIL-STD810G Connectivity 5G (network-dependent), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, Wacom stylus, headphone jack Software Android 10 Dimensions 167.2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm / 180g

As mentioned above, AT&T has first dibs on the phone with online sales beginning tomorrow, July 22, followed by local retail stockings starting August 7. The carrier hopes to fish for new customers by taking half off its offer price of $600 if they sign up for a 30-month installment plan.

Details about what T-Mobile and Verizon will do with the Velvet will come closer to their launches. Verizon Velvets will be able to access the network's Ultra Wideband and low-band frequencies for 5G.