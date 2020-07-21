Samsung is one of the few companies that still produce quality Android tablets. The new Tab S6 Lite isn't quite high-end, but it still strikes a good balance between features and price, if buying an iPad is completely out of the question. Now the tablet is on sale for the first time, dropping the price to $329.00.

The Tab S6 has a mid-range Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage (with microSD expansion), a 7,040mAh battery, and Android 10/One UI 2.1. The main selling point is that an S Pen is included, so you can draw (or just use it as a pointer, like me) without purchasing anything extra. Unlike the full Tab S6, the screen is an IPS LCD, not an AMOLED panel.

iPads still have longer software support cycles and more tablet-optimized applications (here are some of the best on Android), but at its current price, the Tab S6 Lite is the best value if Android is a requirement. Be sure to check out our full review for more details.