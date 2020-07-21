Anker produces a wide range of mobile accessories, including wireless chargers, wall adapters, cables, and batteries. Now you can get all of those at lower prices, as Amazon is having a one-day sale on a handful of Anker products.
First, Anker has the PowerCore Fusion wall charger on sale for $17.99 (40% off), which has a built-in 5,000mAh battery. There are also a few other regular wall plugs, including a 30W USB Type-C model for $18.99 (27% off) and a 42W car charger for $15.99 (33% off). If wireless charging is more your style, Anker has a simple Qi pad for $9.99 (44% off) and a charging stand with an included wall adapter for $32.29 (35% off).
In the battery department, the PowerCore 20000 18W portable battery is $32 (47% off), and a bundle with a 25,600mAh battery and a quick charging wall adapter is $99.99 (38% off). You can see the full list of deals at the links below, and all of them expire at the end of the day.
- PowerPort 5W Qi charging pad: $9.99 ($8 off)
- PowerCore III Elite 25,600mAh 60W battery with 65W USB charger: $99.99 ($60 off)
- PowerWave 10W wireless charging stand: $32.29 ($17.70 off)
- PowerCore III 5,00mAh iPhone battery: $29.99 ($10 off)
- 6-foot USBType-C cables, 2-pack: $13.99 ($5 off)
- PowerCore Essential 20,000mAh 18W battery with 18W USB charger: $31.99 ($28 off)
- 30W USB Type-C charger: $18.99 ($7 off)
- PowerLine III Type-C 100W cable: $12.99 ($5 off)
- PowerDrive Speed+ Duo car charger: $15.99 ($8 off)
- PowerPort outlet strip with USB ports: $25.49 ($12.50)
- PowerCore Fusion wall charger with 5,000mAh battery: $17.99 ($12 off)
