Anker produces a wide range of mobile accessories, including wireless chargers, wall adapters, cables, and batteries. Now you can get all of those at lower prices, as Amazon is having a one-day sale on a handful of Anker products.

First, Anker has the PowerCore Fusion wall charger on sale for $17.99 (40% off), which has a built-in 5,000mAh battery. There are also a few other regular wall plugs, including a 30W USB Type-C model for $18.99 (27% off) and a 42W car charger for $15.99 (33% off). If wireless charging is more your style, Anker has a simple Qi pad for $9.99 (44% off) and a charging stand with an included wall adapter for $32.29 (35% off).

In the battery department, the PowerCore 20000 18W portable battery is $32 (47% off), and a bundle with a 25,600mAh battery and a quick charging wall adapter is $99.99 (38% off). You can see the full list of deals at the links below, and all of them expire at the end of the day.