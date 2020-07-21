Noise-cancelling headphones aren't cheap, but they're a worthy investment if you frequently find yourself in noisy environments. With this deal on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, also known as "NC700" or simply "700," you can grab a pair in Soapstone for $299, a full $100 off MSRP — a pretty good deal for some of the best ANC headphones available.

We've seen the Bose 700 at $300 before, but only from Rakuten — this deal is much more widely available. The NC700 improve upon the well-known QuietComfort 35 II headphones with a more interesting design, slightly better sound and noise cancellation, as well as much-improved call quality. Plus, they charge via USB-C, so you'll only have to carry one cable around.

You can get this deal from a bunch of retailers: Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and direct from Bose. Again, it's only on the Soapstone colorway (or Arctic White, as Amazon calls it), but all the colors sound the same. Hit any of the links below to pick a pair up.