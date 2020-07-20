With the work-from-home mindset becoming more and more mainstream in the ongoing pandemic, services like Zoom and Google Meet are rising in popularity to keep teams connected. A new entrant from SignalWire — unimaginatively named 'SignalWire Work' — promises 4K streaming for up to 100 simultaneous users per room, all with no separate client directly from your browser. But it's definitely not free.
You've likely never heard of SignalWire, but you've probably used the company's software before. It develops an open-source VoIP platform called FreeSWITCH, which is used behind the scenes for plenty of existing phone and streaming systems. The company tells us it's used by companies like Netflix, Amazon, Ring, Comcast, and others.
The new SignalWire Work seems to include most of the "basic" videoconferencing tools you'd expect, including phone-based dial-in support, the ability to save/record meetings, PIN-based security options, AI-based noise cancellation and transcripts, and the ability to export video recordings. From a workflow perspective, it divides things up into virtual offices with individual persistent rooms, though you can still spin up other groups as needed. The full list of features the company claims it will support at launch is pretty chunky:
SignalWire Work is free for 30 days, but expect to pay through the nose after that trial period ends. Pricing for "basic" level service starts at $349 a month for 1-10 users and quickly spirals into the thousands of dollars if you need more users. For more details, check out the press release down below, or the company's website.
Press Release
SignalWire announces launch of SignalWire Work, a next-generation video
conferencing application and APIs to challenge Zoom, Meet, Teams.
Powerful, secure, clientless video service designed by the pioneers of voice and video tech
powering Zoom, Vonage, 8x8
PALO ALTO, Calif., July 20, 2020 – SignalWire, Inc., a Sand Hill Road venture-backed cloud
communications provider, today announced the launch of SignalWire Work, a unified virtual
office tool offering secure, powerful, and customizable video conferencing.
SignalWire Work is a new suite of video products built on SignalWire’s groundbreaking elastic
cloud communications platform. Based on years of experience developing always-on video
conferencing and remote work technology, SignalWire Work delivers all the features of legacy
video chat tools, like integrated text chat and screen-sharing, plus a host of innovative features
inspired by lessons learned over 15+ years operating as a fully distributed organization.
SignalWire Work also includes full customization and application integration by way of
SignalWire’s advanced real-time APIs.
Funded by visionaries and industry veterans alike, from Storm Ventures and Samsung NEXT to
Jerry Yang and Dean Drako, SignalWire already lays claim to the largest open-source
communications platform in the world and is the de facto standard for modern communications
applications that rely on real-time voice and video. Dialpad, 8x8, Vonage, and even Zoom have
leveraged their powerful technology stack. With Work, SignalWire aims to disrupt the real-time
communications space by making it possible for enterprises and application developers to
access their next-generation technology directly from the source.
“We have a lot of firsthand experience when it comes to video collaboration, the good, the bad,
and the ugly,” said Anthony Minessale, Co-Founder and CEO of SignalWire. “Replicating the
in-person office experience is difficult, and frankly, we wouldn’t want to do that anyway. Offices
can be distracting, and in many ways remote is better. So with SignalWire Work, we want to
emulate as many of the positive aspects of physical colocation - building camaraderie and
solidifying relationships, without being intrusive or distracting.”
SignalWire developers are truly the Original Geeks in the real-time video space. Unlike other
new entrants, SignalWire develops its entire WebRTC technology stack, which allows for rapid
iteration and feature development. This stack, combined with the elastic SignalWire Cloud,
offers infinite scalability and powerful integrations with traditional telecommunications, SMS, and
SIP.
“These guys putting UIs on frameworks designed for on-premises physical servers cannot scale
efficiently in the cloud, and those using a 3rd party with an extremely high cost of goods end up
passing those costs onto customers. Either way, they are technically handcuffed in terms of
offering any real innovation” said Sean Heiney, Co-Founder and COO of SignalWire. “There’s
been a lot of noise from posers in the space, but we’re the real deal. We’re unique in that we
make the full stack, and we’re experts in remote working. We use SignalWire Work to do our
jobs, and we’ve done that since inception. It's born from standards with functionality, portability
and security in mind.”
SignalWire has Zoom and other incumbents, as well as the new entrants with borrowed tech, inits sights. SignalWire Work delivers a premium remote communications experience with privacy
and data integrity at the forefront of platform design. Browser-based, with nothing to install,
SignalWire Work offers high-fidelity voice and up to 4k video, and allows for over 100
simultaneous streams. Advanced machine learning is used to remove background noise, and
network conditions are monitored to dynamically optimize bandwidth. Fully integrated with the
SignalWire Cloud communications platform, SignalWire Work users can set text notifications,
bring in SIP devices, or set up automatic phone calls based on conference room activity. Learn
more about SignalWire Work’s unique features and pricing here.
Ideal for remote teams, SignalWire Work allows users to create “rooms” that can be devoted to
specific departments, projects, or topics. These rooms are shared easily, but are protected by
secure authentication methods, advanced encryption, and privacy controls. Users can enter a
virtual office and travel between rooms without disconnecting from any device. They can see a
video preview of other active rooms and travel between them as easily as they walk down the
hall of a physical office. SignalWire Work also offers ad hoc “calls” between two or more users
for private, secure video communications.
“Our mission has always been to democratize this kind of technology, which is why we’re
offering disruptive pricing.” says Minessale. “If years of open-source has taught us one thing, it’s
that a large community can innovate faster than any single organization, and that’s what’s
needed most right now - experimentation and fast iteration to discover better ways for us all to
make the new world we live in function smoothly. This is just the beginning.”
Non-comprehensive list of initial SignalWire Work features:
● “Warm” user-to-user experience
● Always on video rooms
● Room navigator
● Lobby
● Video up to 1080p at 60fps
● Secure and encrypted
● High Definition Audio
● Basic text chat
● Made in the USA, private data never stored or shared
● Ad-hoc video conferences for meetings that start and end
● Simple link-based joining
● Screen Sharing
● Moderator controls
● Video sharing
● Text-to-speech
● SIP audio and video integration
● Clipeze
● Privacy features and social office features
● Video frosting/window frosting
● Do not disturb
● Knocking
● Whispering
● Public announcements
● Up to 50 people simultaneously in any room
● Local phone number for every room
● Support for SnapChat filter engine (backgrounds, user generated content)
● Watch Party mode
● Browser based interface
● Secure
● Nothing to install on desktop or mobile devices
● All the features of basic
● Meeting transcriptions
● Meeting recordings
● Up to 100 users in an single room
● Outbound calling
● AI-based noise cancelling and background noise mitigation
● Background/noise removal
● Voice driven room attendant (Franklin)
● Multiple video sources simultaneously from single user
● Live Broadcasting
● YouTube Live, Facebook Live integration
● 4K Video
● 1:1 End to End Encryption (beta)
● API access
● SIP audio and video integration
● Slack integration
● Brandable
About SignalWire
SignalWire is a future-facing telecommunications company focused on democratizing its
best-in-class technology by combining the power of programmable cloud communications with
elegance and ease-of-use. For more information, visit signalwire.com.
