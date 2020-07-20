SignalWire announces launch of SignalWire Work, a next-generation video

conferencing application and APIs to challenge Zoom, Meet, Teams.

Powerful, secure, clientless video service designed by the pioneers of voice and video tech

powering Zoom, Vonage, 8x8

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 20, 2020 – SignalWire, Inc., a Sand Hill Road venture-backed cloud

communications provider, today announced the launch of SignalWire Work, a unified virtual

office tool offering secure, powerful, and customizable video conferencing.

SignalWire Work is a new suite of video products built on SignalWire’s groundbreaking elastic

cloud communications platform. Based on years of experience developing always-on video

conferencing and remote work technology, SignalWire Work delivers all the features of legacy

video chat tools, like integrated text chat and screen-sharing, plus a host of innovative features

inspired by lessons learned over 15+ years operating as a fully distributed organization.

SignalWire Work also includes full customization and application integration by way of

SignalWire’s advanced real-time APIs.

Funded by visionaries and industry veterans alike, from Storm Ventures and Samsung NEXT to

Jerry Yang and Dean Drako, SignalWire already lays claim to the largest open-source

communications platform in the world and is the de facto standard for modern communications

applications that rely on real-time voice and video. Dialpad, 8x8, Vonage, and even Zoom have

leveraged their powerful technology stack. With Work, SignalWire aims to disrupt the real-time

communications space by making it possible for enterprises and application developers to

access their next-generation technology directly from the source.

“We have a lot of firsthand experience when it comes to video collaboration, the good, the bad,

and the ugly,” said Anthony Minessale, Co-Founder and CEO of SignalWire. “Replicating the

in-person office experience is difficult, and frankly, we wouldn’t want to do that anyway. Offices

can be distracting, and in many ways remote is better. So with SignalWire Work, we want to

emulate as many of the positive aspects of physical colocation - building camaraderie and

solidifying relationships, without being intrusive or distracting.”

SignalWire developers are truly the Original Geeks in the real-time video space. Unlike other

new entrants, SignalWire develops its entire WebRTC technology stack, which allows for rapid

iteration and feature development. This stack, combined with the elastic SignalWire Cloud,

offers infinite scalability and powerful integrations with traditional telecommunications, SMS, and

SIP.

“These guys putting UIs on frameworks designed for on-premises physical servers cannot scale

efficiently in the cloud, and those using a 3rd party with an extremely high cost of goods end up

passing those costs onto customers. Either way, they are technically handcuffed in terms of

offering any real innovation” said Sean Heiney, Co-Founder and COO of SignalWire. “There’s

been a lot of noise from posers in the space, but we’re the real deal. We’re unique in that we

make the full stack, and we’re experts in remote working. We use SignalWire Work to do our

jobs, and we’ve done that since inception. It's born from standards with functionality, portability

and security in mind.”

SignalWire has Zoom and other incumbents, as well as the new entrants with borrowed tech, inits sights. SignalWire Work delivers a premium remote communications experience with privacy

and data integrity at the forefront of platform design. Browser-based, with nothing to install,

SignalWire Work offers high-fidelity voice and up to 4k video, and allows for over 100

simultaneous streams. Advanced machine learning is used to remove background noise, and

network conditions are monitored to dynamically optimize bandwidth. Fully integrated with the

SignalWire Cloud communications platform, SignalWire Work users can set text notifications,

bring in SIP devices, or set up automatic phone calls based on conference room activity. Learn

more about SignalWire Work’s unique features and pricing here.

Ideal for remote teams, SignalWire Work allows users to create “rooms” that can be devoted to

specific departments, projects, or topics. These rooms are shared easily, but are protected by

secure authentication methods, advanced encryption, and privacy controls. Users can enter a

virtual office and travel between rooms without disconnecting from any device. They can see a

video preview of other active rooms and travel between them as easily as they walk down the

hall of a physical office. SignalWire Work also offers ad hoc “calls” between two or more users

for private, secure video communications.

“Our mission has always been to democratize this kind of technology, which is why we’re

offering disruptive pricing.” says Minessale. “If years of open-source has taught us one thing, it’s

that a large community can innovate faster than any single organization, and that’s what’s

needed most right now - experimentation and fast iteration to discover better ways for us all to

make the new world we live in function smoothly. This is just the beginning.”

Non-comprehensive list of initial SignalWire Work features:

● “Warm” user-to-user experience

● Always on video rooms

● Room navigator

● Lobby

● Video up to 1080p at 60fps

● Secure and encrypted

● High Definition Audio

● Basic text chat

● Made in the USA, private data never stored or shared

● Ad-hoc video conferences for meetings that start and end

● Simple link-based joining

● Screen Sharing

● Moderator controls

● Video sharing

● Text-to-speech

● SIP audio and video integration

● Clipeze

● Privacy features and social office features

● Video frosting/window frosting

● Do not disturb

● Knocking

● Whispering

● Public announcements

● Up to 50 people simultaneously in any room

● Local phone number for every room

● Support for SnapChat filter engine (backgrounds, user generated content)

● Watch Party mode

● Browser based interface

● Secure

● Nothing to install on desktop or mobile devices

● All the features of basic

● Meeting transcriptions

● Meeting recordings

● Up to 100 users in an single room

● Outbound calling

● AI-based noise cancelling and background noise mitigation

● Background/noise removal

● Voice driven room attendant (Franklin)

● Multiple video sources simultaneously from single user

● Live Broadcasting

● YouTube Live, Facebook Live integration

● 4K Video

● 1:1 End to End Encryption (beta)

● API access

● SIP audio and video integration

● Slack integration

● Brandable

About SignalWire

SignalWire is a future-facing telecommunications company focused on democratizing its

best-in-class technology by combining the power of programmable cloud communications with

elegance and ease-of-use. For more information, visit signalwire.com.