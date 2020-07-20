OnePlus’s debut truly wireless Buds are all set to go official alongside the Nord. But ahead of tomorrow’s unveiling, the company has been readying its existing flagship line to support the new accessory right from day one. The latest OxygenOS updates for the 8 and 8 Pro deliver not just the most recent Android security patches, but also introduce compatibility with the abundantly leaked Buds.
Both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro share the same changelog that also includes some general improvements. Now, while we're talking about earbud support for OnePlus phones, let's be clear: the Buds will likely work with just about any smartphone on the market. That said, OnePlus phones might get some special treatment in the form of an AirPods-esque quick pairing screen, though we can’t be sure of the latter just yet. What we do know is that the latest OxygenOS build adds the OnePlus Pods app (available on APK Mirror), which gave away quite a bit about the unannounced Buds recently.
In addition, you’re getting the standard stuff like general improvements and fixes across the board, along with some optimizations to network performance. For Indian OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro users, the company has added a new Red Cable Club membership card in the Shelf, which was previously accessible only through the Settings app. Finally, the two OnePlus flagships are being bumped to the latest security level, which is always nice to see.
Changelog:
- System
- Newly adapted OnePlus Buds, easier to take advantage of wireless connection
- Provided a variety of clock styles for you. You can customize on your own. (Go to Settings>Customization>Clock style)
- Optimize the touch experience in game mode to enhance the user experience
- Fixed the issue that the wireless charger base re-started automatically
- Fixed the ARCore failure
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.07
- Updated GMS package to 2020.05
- Improved system stability
- Network
- Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers
- Improved connection stability of mobile network to improve user experience
- Shelf
- Newly added Red Cable Club membership card (IN only)
You can find the download link to the right incremental update file for your OnePlus phone from the region-wise list below:
OnePlus 8
India: OxygenOS 10.5.10.IN21DA
Europe: OxygenOS 10.5.9.IN21BA
North America: OxygenOS 10.5.11.IN21AA
OnePlus 8 Pro
India: Oxygen OS 10.5.12.IN11DA
Europe: Oxygen OS 10.5.11.IN11BA
North America: Oxygen OS 10.5.12.IN11AA
