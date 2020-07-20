Calling the S20 Ultra a troubled device is an understatement. A lackluster camera and underwhelming design coupled with a ridiculously high price tag made it a hard phone to recommend. Despite those flaws, I really like my S20 Ultra, which I've had since launch. The build quality is incredible, and the display and battery life are, in my opinion, unparalleled. eBay is currently selling this phone open-box for $980, which still makes this an expensive smartphone. But if you're already eyeing the Ultra, a $420 discount is something you can't miss.

Despite being open-box, all original accessories are present and accounted for, even the headphones and USB OTG adapter. The seller says the packaging might be distressed, but the device itself and all of the accessories work as they should. The price includes a standard 1-year warranty from the date of delivery, and the seller accepts free returns for 30 days.

So yes, $980 is still a high price for a phone, but when you consider everything Samsung's hardware and software experience has to offer, it might be worth it. However, this is a Verizon device, and that means it's locked to the carrier for 60 days after activation. If you're thinking about grabbing one, you shouldn't wait too long. According to eBay, 84% of this seller's stock has already been sold.