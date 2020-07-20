Welcome to Monday, everyone. The beginning of the week typically starts off strong, and so I have a healthy roundup of sales to share today. The biggest standout is the sale for RPG Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, which is currently available for half off. If RPGs aren't your bag, then maybe the horror-adventure game DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition is more your speed. If you're looking for something a little more casual, then perhaps the roguelike dungeon crawler Heroes of Loot is what you're looking for. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 29 temporarily free and 56 on-sale apps and games for the start of the week.
Free
Apps
- eXport-it UPnP Client/Server $2.15 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hub Vpn Pro - Fast Secure Without Ads VPN $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Personal Finance - Money manager, Expense tracker $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hot VPN Pro - HAM Paid VPN Private Network $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pitch Pipe Wear $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Making Camp - Bilingual $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sight Words - Basic Dolch Words for 1st grade kids $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Heroes Defender Fantasy - Epic Tower Defense Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Idle Beach Tycoon : Cash Manager Simulator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Infinite The Block Premium $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- BattleTime Premium Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Galaxy Invader: Infinity Shooter Free Arcade Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Lonely Hacker $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Evolution : SP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peppa Pig: Sports Day $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tusker's Number Adventure - Malware Simulation $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Black Army Emerald - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Paper Ocean Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- One UI Icon Pack, S10 Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- S9 Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Popcircle Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Sale
Apps
- Graphie $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Learn English Sentence Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 3D Ball Compass $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Best English Idioms & Phrases (Pro) $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bluetooth Commander Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- KnowledgeBase Builder $10.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- PDF Maker & Reader Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Secret Files: Sam Peters $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Secret Files: Tunguska $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Data Defense $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Heroes of Loot $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- ReactionLab 2 - Particle Sandbox $2.77 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Story of a Gladiator $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- SuperMD Pro (MD/GEN Emulator) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Assembly Tabletop Card Game $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cube Crush Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dodge Blast $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fantasy Solitaire TriPeaks Premium $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lumberjack $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rabbit Jump $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Solitaire Tripeaks Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudoku PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Insider – interactive movie $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ARC Browser $8.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Front Armies [RTS] $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tormentum - Dark Sorrow - a Mystery Point & Click $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Anhui Mahjong Solitaire Saga $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon Warfare 2 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- fMSX Deluxe - Complete MSX Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden: Christmas story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Ice Queen $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Soulstone $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mahjong Star Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Solitaire Dungeon Escape $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Viola and the Spirits of Tintrea $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dokuro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- [Substratum] Valerie $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Daily Wallpapers Pro - Automatic Daily Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sagon Circle Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- WatchR - Multi Watch Face & Clock Widget $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Blazing Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- GRADION - Icon Pack (SALE!!!) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Xperia - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments