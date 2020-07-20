Welcome to Monday, everyone. The beginning of the week typically starts off strong, and so I have a healthy roundup of sales to share today. The biggest standout is the sale for RPG Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, which is currently available for half off. If RPGs aren't your bag, then maybe the horror-adventure game DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition is more your speed. If you're looking for something a little more casual, then perhaps the roguelike dungeon crawler Heroes of Loot is what you're looking for. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 29 temporarily free and 56 on-sale apps and games for the start of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. eXport-it UPnP Client/Server $2.15 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Hub Vpn Pro - Fast Secure Without Ads VPN $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Personal Finance - Money manager, Expense tracker $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Hot VPN Pro - HAM Paid VPN Private Network $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Pitch Pipe Wear $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Making Camp - Bilingual $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Sight Words - Basic Dolch Words for 1st grade kids $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Heroes Defender Fantasy - Epic Tower Defense Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Idle Beach Tycoon : Cash Manager Simulator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Infinite The Block Premium $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. BattleTime Premium Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Galaxy Invader: Infinity Shooter Free Arcade Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. The Lonely Hacker $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Hero Evolution : SP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Peppa Pig: Sports Day $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Tusker's Number Adventure - Malware Simulation $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Black Army Emerald - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Paper Ocean Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. One UI Icon Pack, S10 Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. S9 Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Popcircle Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Sale

Apps

  1. Graphie $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Learn English Sentence Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. 3D Ball Compass $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Best English Idioms & Phrases (Pro) $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Bluetooth Commander Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. KnowledgeBase Builder $10.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. PDF Maker & Reader Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Secret Files: Sam Peters $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Secret Files: Tunguska $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  3. Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  4. Data Defense $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Heroes of Loot $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. ReactionLab 2 - Particle Sandbox $2.77 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Story of a Gladiator $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. SuperMD Pro (MD/GEN Emulator) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Assembly Tabletop Card Game $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Cube Crush Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Dodge Blast $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Fantasy Solitaire TriPeaks Premium $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Lumberjack $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Rabbit Jump $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Solitaire Tripeaks Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Sudoku PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. The Insider – interactive movie $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. ARC Browser $8.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Front Armies [RTS] $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Tormentum - Dark Sorrow - a Mystery Point & Click $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. Anhui Mahjong Solitaire Saga $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Dungeon Warfare 2 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. fMSX Deluxe - Complete MSX Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Gnomes Garden: Christmas story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. Lost Artifacts: Ice Queen $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. Lost Artifacts: Soulstone $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  34. Mahjong Star Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. Solitaire Dungeon Escape $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. Viola and the Spirits of Tintrea $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  38. Dokuro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. [Substratum] Valerie $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Daily Wallpapers Pro - Automatic Daily Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Sagon Circle Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. WatchR - Multi Watch Face & Clock Widget $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Blazing Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. GRADION - Icon Pack (SALE!!!) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Xperia - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days