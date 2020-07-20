Amazon's Fire tablets are some of the cheapest Android tablets you can get. They might not be the most powerful or attractive looking devices, but they're great for consuming content in the Amazon ecosystem. The newest models were released earlier this year, and we like the 8-inch version. The Kids Edition has handy features like child-proof casing and simple parental controls, and now it's been marked down to the lowest price yet of $89.99.

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet offers an 8" 1280 x 800 display, an impressive 12 hours of battery life, and 32GB of onboard storage. Its MediaTek quad-core 2.0GHz processor is paired with 2GB of RAM, but that's enough oomph to play some Angry Birds. The dual-firing Dolby Atmos speakers will be perfect for bumping JoJo Siwa's latest single, and there's also a 3.5mm jack so your child can keep bopping to the beat after you've gone to bed. While there is no wireless charging, Amazon recently made the move to USB-C charging, which means one less fiddly micro-USB cable to worry about.

These tablets come in blue, pink, and purple, meaning it's likely that you'll be able to pick one up in your kiddos favorite hue. A year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited comes with the tablet, letting kids use over 20,000 apps, games, books, and other content from publishers like PBS Kids and Disney. But I think the best perk is the 2-year worry-free guarantee — if the child-proof case isn't your child proof, Amazon will replace it free of charge.

While the tablet runs Amazon's customized version of Android that limits access to Google Play, there are ways to get around those barriers and install the Play Store. Check out our handy guide over here.