While we know a lot about the (seemingly endlessly) upcoming Pixel 4a, there's a whole lot about Google's 2020 smartphone strategy we can't quite clear the fog on just yet. And what we even do know suggests 2020 is going to be a very weird for year for Pixel: A small Pixel 4a, a large Pixel 4a 5G, and a small Pixel 5. We know what chips they'll have (the 4a will get a Snapdragon 730, while the latter two phones will get 765s), and we know at least the Pixel 5 will probably feature a multi-camera array and things like wireless charging (...hopefully).

Everything we know about the 4a suggests the same formula that made the 3a so widely loved: a no frills but not cut-rate pure Google smartphone experience, including the much-lauded Google Pixel camera. The 4a 5G and 5 clearly portend a decreased ambition for Google's smartphones in 2020, running less powerful chips and, supposedly, foregoing facial recognition for a tried and true capacitive fingerprint scanner. It's not even clear if either will get an IP resistance rating, and it looks all but certain Google's Soli radar tech will not be featured in either.

Knowing all this, we wanted to do a gut check: do you feel like 2020 is going to be the year you pull the trigger on a Pixel? Or has Google's new approach already made you cautious, or soured you to the brand? Or just continued to fail to get you to try it? Vote below, and sound off in the comments.

