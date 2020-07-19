We've gotten our best look at OnePlus's upcoming true wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds, from an app that has been uploaded to our sister site APK Mirror called OnePlus Pods. The payload amounts to pictures of the buds in three colors along with their cases as well as some instructional illustrations.

The OnePlus Pods app was found within the latest OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus 8 devices (versions 10.5.9, 10.5.10, 10.5.11, and 10.5.12). This name was the one we heard when the initial rumors started coming in on these earbuds.

An array of images show off the Buds in black, white, and cyan colorways. Accompanying cases for each color are also seen in this set — the cyan case has a yellow interior — and appears to have a singular LED power indicator out front and a button at the back. We don't have a look at the bottom of the case, but we do know from a TechRadar interview with OnePlus that the Buds will eschew wireless charging for Warp Charge to deliver up to 10 hours of playback on just 10 minutes of plug time.

Close-ups of the left and right buds in each color show off the design a bit more clearly with some clear connecting tangents to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.

There's also this inexplicable picture of a random set of true wireless earbuds that do not conform to the OnePlus Bud design ethic. The app is practically in a pre-release stage at the moment, so we'd expect some ambiguity around oddities like these.

The file names of the instructional pictures as well as the assets themselves show off various aspects of the Buds capabilities including instant translation, active noise control, a Find My Device-esque feature, media control, quick pairing, and different tuning modes for music and gaming.

Click on any image in the gallery below, then right-click and select "Save as" to check out the filename of each picture.

9to5Google has also been able to grab a couple of hints from a code inspection including Dolby Atmos support.

Again, the OnePlus Pods app is available to download from APK Mirror, but we weren't able to pull up an app interface on our OnePlus 6T.