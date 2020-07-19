Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have the third and final game in the Layton mystery-adventure trilogy, the Android port for the niche offroading game MudRunner, and the long-awaited sequel to the idle RPG Soda Dungeon. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the weeks of July 6 and July 13, 2020.

Games

Layton: Unwound Future in HD

Android Police coverage: Professor Layton and the Unwound Future is finally available on Android

Layton: Unwound Future in HD is the third and final game in the original adventure trilogy, which means all three titles are finally available on Android. Much like the previous releases, you'll spend your time solving puzzle to progress the story, and since this is a game with over 16-hours of playtime, I can confidently say the asking price is well worth what you get. So if you're a fan of puzzle-based adventure games that offer beautiful art, an interesting story, and tons of puzzling fun, then make sure you don't miss out on Layton: Unwound Future in HD.

Monetization: $13.99 / no ads / no IAPs

MudRunner

Android Police coverage: Off-roading simulation game MudRunner is now available on Android for $7

MudRunner is an off-roading simulation game where you get to drive Soviet-era trucks through the mud to complete tasks. The game has been around on consoles and PC for a while now, but this mobile port is new and brings with it 15 maps to explore as well as 16 vehicles to drive. Sadly physical controller support is missing, which means there is no Shield TV support either. You'll have to play with touch controls, which can take some getting used to. Luckily it's still enjoyable to drive through the mud, so if you're looking for a timewaster to get your digital mudding on, MudRunner is a competent mobile release for on-the-go fun.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Soda Dungeon 2

Android Police coverage: Soda Dungeon 2 is an idle dungeon crawler, and it's officially available on Android starting today

Soda Dungeon 2 is the sequel to the original Soda Dungeon idle RPG, and much like the first title, you'll spend your time sending heroes out in search of loot in order to grow your soda tavern. Like most idle games, once you set things into motion, you can sit back and relax as you micromanage your team and upgrades through the game's menu system. Also, like most idle games, this release is filled with in-app purchases, so expect to run into more than a few grind walls along your journey.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

TALES OF CRESTORIA

Android Police coverage: Tales of Crestoria is the latest gacha RPG to land on Android, and it's a buggy mess

Tales of Crestoria is off to a rocky start, what with its late launch, uninspired gacha gameplay, not to mention a boatload of bugs. The game follows the standard gacha formula where you'll collect heroes to take on level-based battles, and yes, auto-combat is included. Sadly the game is pretty buggy, thanks to odd graphical glitches and the fact the game doesn't shut down, even if you turn off your phone's screen. As you would expect, the game is monetized aggressively, and even the 3D graphics aren't great since the game's battles are rather blurry or stuttery, depending on your graphical settings. All in all, this is yet another release from Bandai that screams lazy cash-grab.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Endurance - space action offline

Endurance - space action comes from Ivan Panasenko, the same developer behind the successful indie dungeon shooter Ailment. Much like Ailment, today's followup offers similar top-down twin-stick shooting gameplay. This means you can expect to utilize an assortment of weapons as you try to solve precisely why your fellow crew members are going insane. So while we've covered this release before, today's listing is for the premium version that launched this week.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Shadow of Naught - An Interactive Story Adventure

Shadow of Naught is labeled as an interactive story-adventure, which means this is pretty much a choose your own adventure game. Branching paths are included, so there's a good bit of replayability for those searching out all of the different paths of the story, and rest assured, the engaging story is worth the asking price. Keep in mind, this is an early-access release, so there may be a few bugs if you decide to purchase the game before its official launch. Still, from what I've played, Shadow of Naught is a fairly polished title, so jumping in early shouldn't be too much of a detriment.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

LASERBREAK 3 PRO - Physics Puzzle

The original Laserbreak was released in 2014, and even now, it's a competent puzzler where you'll align mirrors in order to direct lasers so that you can complete each puzzle. Laserbreak 3 is the long-awaited sequel to the first two titles in the series, and man alive, it's just as fun as the first two puzzlers. Oh, and since Laserbreak 3 is monetized fairly, everyone is free to enjoy the premium release uninterrupted. Of course, if you'd like to try before you buy, there's a free version out there as well.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The Gardens Between

The Gardens Between is an indie puzzle game that just landed on Android this week, and it's an excellent port. Even better, this port costs 1/4 that of the Steam version, so if you're looking to get in on this puzzler on the cheap, the Android version is definitely the way to go. More or less, the game plays like any other puzzle-based adventure game, and as you can see, it's the excellent art of this title that makes it stand out.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Willy Jetman: Astromonkey's Revenge

Willy Jetman: Astromonkey's Revenge is a pixel-based platformer that plays like a Metroidvania title. While I know the term is overused, it's an easy descriptor to explain precisely what this game offers. So if you're looking for an enjoyable platformer that offers its fair share of backtracking and hidden secrets, then Willy Jetman: Astromonkey's Revenge is an easy choice this week.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Stein.world - MMORPG

Stein.world is a delightful pixel-based MMORPG that's currently in early access. As far as mobile MMOs go, Stein.world is solid, though the tap controls can be draining. Luckily the dev recently added a digital thumbstick to the title, which is helpful if you don't enjoy the tap controls. Past that, I'd love to see physical controller support added to the game because it sure would be nice to have the opportunity to enjoy an MMO on mobile that isn't filled with horrible monetization.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

ROBO BLASTER: Guns! Shoot! Boom!

Robo Blaster is a simple arcade game all about blasting your way to the next stage. Basically, you'll start out in a locked level, and you'll have to clear the baddies to open the door to the next level. Think Archero, but expect many more advertisements. After all, clones of better games have to make their money somehow.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Totally Wipedout

Sure, Totally Wipedout looks like a simple asset flip, but luckily the title holds its own. Essentially this is an obstacle course game, similar to the game show Wipeout. So while the idea behind this release isn't original, at the very least, the game is actually enjoyable, despite the lackluster graphics. Totally Wipedout is a simple timewaster, so if you're looking for something to fill the void, why not give the game a try?

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

Nightspeed (BETA)

Nightspeed is a pleasant looking racer that's currently in beta. The game features procedural track generation, which means every race is different. Like most racers, as you progress, you'll be able to unlock new vehicles and parts, which is how you will upgrade your car to continue your advancement. It's a simple setup, but luckily this is an enjoyable racer, so it's definitely worth a look.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.99 apiece

Herelone: Mysterious Adventure Escape

Herelone: Mysterious Adventure Escape is a low-poly escape room game, similar to Snapbreak's Faraway series. This means you'll tap on the screen to move to each area of each stage, and in order to solve puzzles so that you can ultimately advance from stage to stage. It's a familiar setup that works well, and while the similarities between Herelone and Faraway are fairly evident, this game is still a joy to play.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $4.99

Spirit Sprint

Spirit Sprint is a colorful endless runner where the game's environments change as you progress. Like most endless runners, you'll collect currency as you run, which can then be used to unlock new characters that bring their own unique playstyles to the game. It's an enjoyable and straightforward setup, especially as a casual game you can play in short bursts.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $15.99

The Political Machine 2020

With the election coming up in November, tons of political games and apps will be landing on the Play Store for the next four months. While I tend to stay apolitical with my coverage, it's hard to ignore major releases. So The Political Machine 2020 is a new election simulation game. Luckily it's even-handed, which means you can choose to roleplay on either side of the political field in a bid to see if you have what it takes to win the election.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

THE GAME OF LIFE 2 - More choices, more freedom!

Marmalade Game Studio has managed to score the rights for many popular Hasbro board games, and so it would appear the studio is intent on running these properties into the ground with sequels no one ever asked for. Ideally, The Game of Life 2 is a sequel that will offer "more choices and more freedom at every stage of the game," though I have to wonder why these fantastic changes never made their way to the original. It's almost like Marmalade is simply trying to resell the same games over and over again through incremental changes that add nothing to the fun of what was already an enjoyable board game. But hey, no one said monetizing classics would come easy.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $29.99

Rabbit Island - Brick Crusher Blast

Rabbit Island is a colorful brick-breaking game, and so it will be your job to shoot your rabbit at the many enemies at the top of the screen. Ideally, ricocheting your rabbit around the stage is the best strategy, especially if you can get the rabbit to bounce around for a bit, destroying many enemies in one go. Just keep in mind that despite the friendly appearance, the game is monetized poorly.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Darkest Rogue

Don't let the promotional art fool you. Darkest Rogue is a competent dungeon crawler that offers excellent graphics, especially since you can choose to play in 2D or 3D. Better yet, the controls work well, thanks to the game's slingshot mechanics, which makes exploring dungeons a pleasure that rarely gets old. So while dungeon explorations games are a dime a dozen on the Play store, Darkest Rogue holds its own, though its heavy use of monetization is exceptionally disappointing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

Bit Legends

Bit Legends is a pixel-based gacha RPG, and since it's free-to-play, you can easily guess what's on offer — tons of grinding. So if you're looking for yet another mobile RPG that plays like all of the rest, but brings a new generic skin to the table, then Bit Legends is a good a choice as any gacha game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Hero Ball Z

Hero Ball Z is a gacha RPG that plays just like the rest. I do not know why no one can come up with original content in the mobile gaming world, so this game is more about collecting anime waifus than having actual fun unless you find collecting virtual anime women to be fun. But even then, there are better games out there for such things, though they're hard to find on mobile.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Quest 4 Fuel: Arena RPG

Quest 4 Fuel: Arena RPG is another idle RPG to land this week, though it's currently in early access. Despite the unfinished state of this idle game, the developer has already activated the title's monetization, which just goes to show yet again that the entire point of such a release isn't fun, but for the dev to make money by selling you a pointless skinner box that never changes. So unless you're a die-hard idle fanatic, this is a title that's easily skipped.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $124.99

