Anker produces more than just charging cables and batteries. The company also has a decent range of audio products, including the 'Nebula Soundbar' — a soundbar with an integrated 4K Fire TV streaming device. Now you can get the Nebula Soundbar for $199.00, a $31 reduction from the usual price.

The soundbar has two 3" 30W subwoofers, two 1.5" 20W speakers, and two bass ports. It also has two audio input connectors, one optical and one 3.5mm. There is an HDMI port, but that's only for outputting video from the Fire TV interface, so you can't daisy-chain additional video devices. If you want all your TV's connected devices to use the soundbar, you'll have to run an audio output from the TV to the bar. Thankfully, both 3.5mm and optical audio cables are included in the box, along with wall mount brackets and everything else you might need.

The built-in Fire TV device supports 4K, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, so movies and TV shows should look great. The included remote has a microphone for Alexa, so you can start content (or control smart home devices) just by pressing a button.