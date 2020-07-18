Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today's roundup is sponsored by MyWallApp, which is a fantastic wallpaper application that offers hundreds of beautiful backgrounds. Keeping with the personalization theme, Energy Notch is the latest release from IJP, the developer behind the unique battery apps Energy Bar and Energy Ring. If you're on the lookout for new streaming services, we also have the release Peacock TV, a video app from NBC. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Featured App

MyWallApp™ - Wallpapers

Endless customization has always been one of Android's strongest elements, and with MyWallApp™, you can easily change up your home screen as often as you'd like. MyWallApp™ is a free, non-ad-supported wallpaper application that features more than 400 expertly crafted options spanning categories such as Material Design, minimalism, patterns, and more. MyWallApp™ is continuously growing with up to 30 new free wallpapers added every Thursday. For even more customization, MyWallApp™ Premium grants instant access to more than 265 professional wallpapers, plus up to 40 premium designs that are added every Sunday, all for just $1.49 a month.

Apps

Energy Notch - camera notch as battery indicator!

Android Police coverage: Energy Notch, from the maker of Energy Ring, debuts for OnePlus 6T

Energy Notch comes from the same dev that created Energy Bar and Energy Ring, two useful apps for unconventionally displaying your battery level. Much like Energy Ring, you can display your battery level around the notch on your OnePlus 6T, instead of a punch-hole camera. It's a simple app, but it works well, and it's highly customizable, should you choose to unlock the entirety of its features through an in-app purchase (that only exists as a way to donate funds to the dev). Best of all, IJP is so incredibly responsive the developer has already added support for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, Xiaomi POCO F1, Redmi Note 7/S, and Motorola One Power to the app, with further device support incoming shortly.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $26.99

Peacock TV

Android Police coverage: NBC's new Peacock streaming service takes flight today

For a brief few years, it looked as though streaming would save us from the evils of cable TV, but then all of the networks decided to offer their own streaming services, instead of everyone releasing all of their content in one place, because of money. This means NBC is the latest to join the ranks of stand-alone video streaming services with the launch of Peacock TV. Some free content is included, though if you want to get the most out of this app, you'll have to subscribe to the service, which will run users $5 a month.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Armoni Launcher - iOS 14 Launcher PRO

Armoni Launcher is a new launcher for Android that mimics the look of the iOS launcher. So if you've ever wanted to theme your Android device to look and behave similarly to iOS, then the Armoni Launcher is an excellent place to start. The app supports Dark Mode as well as iOS icons, and there's even a weather app included that should look familiar to any seasoned iOS users.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Motion Cam

Motion Cam is an early access release, and it's designed to capture RAW images from your phone's camera in order to store them for later use. This way, you can make composite images out of your favorites instead of relying on an algorithm to do it for you. As you would expect, support for Camera2 API is necessary for your device to work with this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Autofill Changer

Autofill Changer is a simple tool for changing your autofill provider, a feature that's now baked into the Android OS. Seeing that many Android devices aren't up to date with the current Android version, Autofill Changer is here to help. So say you're using an Amazon Fire tablet and would like to change your autofill provider, this is the app that can do just that. It's a niche release, but I'm sure it will come in handy for those on older devices.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Shnap - Visual Search for Fashion

Shnap is a shopping app that can locate items by simply taking pictures of them. So say a friend has a hot new pair of shoes, but they're not willing to share the store where they were purchased. You can simply snap a quick pic of the shoes in question, and this app will inform you of all the different stores that carry them. It's a convenient way to discover products, though it's not like this tech hasn't been around for a while. At the very least, Shnap offers a pleasant UI, which should help to keep things simple.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Junior Giants

Junior Giants is a free, non-competitive, and co-ed baseball program for kids ages 5-13, but with corona going around, it's clear that this year's physical season isn't going to happen. That's why this app was created. Now all of the youths in this program can practice and play at home while communicating with their coaches over video chat.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Soul & Science

Soul & Science comes from Intel. It's an augmented reality app that explains the science behind many different sports. This means the app will often analyze how the human body works, and all explanations can be viewed in AR for a more personal experience within your current surroundings.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Discover from Facebook appears to have been released in Peru, and so even though the app recently popped up on the Play Store, the majority of people out there won't be able to use it yet. Essentially this is an internet browsing app for developing countries, and so as long as you own a SIM card from a participating mobile operator, you can browse the web for free, though it appears people are limited to 10mb, which isn't much.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Bibino: Baby Monitor & Video Nanny Cam For Parents

Bibino is a baby monitor app that's been designed to make use of user's old phones and tablets. This way, if you're a tech-nerd like me, you can recycle your older devices for your baby monitoring needs, instead of purchasing new equipment. So if you'd like to set up a DIY solution to easily listen and watch your newborn while not in the same room, Bibino is a solid solution.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $3.99 - $19.99

VMX Video Editor, Photo Video Maker & Movie Maker

VMX Video Editor, Photo Video Maker & Movie Maker is a mouthful as well as an early access release. If you couldn't tell by the long name, this is a video and photo editing app, and it's designed for ease of use for the creation of full-fledged movies and shorts. This means you can expect a video trimmer to be built in, as well as layer-based editing, green screen video editing, keyframe animation, plus tons of video filters and effects.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $29.99

Calendar.AI - Business Calendar & Scheduling

Calendar.AI isn't exactly a new app, but thanks to a recent update that added Zoom Integration, this is now the perfect calendar app for business-level users. You can easily sync your Google Calendar, Microsoft Office 365 / Outlook calendar with this app, and you can also expect a pleasant UI with lots of layout options. So if you're looking for a new calendar app for your business in 2020, Calendar.AI is currently a top contender.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $199.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Nord Launch

Android Police coverage: OnePlus Nord will be officially unveiled on July 21 in augmented reality event

OnePlus is known for hyping strange events for its products, and so the company released an augmented reality app where it will announce a new phone on July 21st. This phone is mysteriously named Nord, and so if you'd like to learn exactly what the Nord will bring to the world of smartphones, then you'll want to install this release so that you can watch the announcement.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Moto Note

Moto Note is a new note app from Motorola that's designed to be used with Motorola's stylus devices. This means you can't use this app unless you own an appropriate device, and really, the only reason this app was listed on the Play Store is so Motorola can easily update the app without having to worry about a carrier update.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: oh.no[email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.