If you're supporting a channel on YouTube through a membership, you may soon have more options other than making month-to-month payments.

Creators were recently told by YouTube that select viewers in France, Germany, India, Spain, and the U.S. will see options to pay upfront for a quarterly or semiannual membership starting August 3 and going on for the next 3 months as an experiment.

It's not clear if YouTube will trim some fat from its cut to offer a bulk discount, but these options will definitely give video makers some certainty in their revenue flow.