Arlo is one of the premier brands when it comes to home security cameras. It released an updated second-gen version of its popular Ultra security cameras earlier this month, but there wasn't a whole lot of improvement when compared to the original. And today, Woot is selling refurbished Arlo Ultra systems starting at just $149 for a single camera add-on.

The Arlo Ultra has a sturdy weather-resistant design for outdoor mounting, and its 4K HDR video capturing capabilities are hard to beat. Arlo's color night vision lets you see potential intruders in the dark, and there's a built-in spotlight. Couple these features with a year of free 30-day cloud storage and support for Alexa, HomeKit, and Google Assistant, and you've got yourself a first-rate security camera system.

In our review of the original Arlo Ultra, we liked a lot of things about it, but not the price. Today's sale improves upon that aspect, with a single add-on camera for $149.99, a two camera system for $359.99, and a three camera set for $499.99. These are refurbished products, but they come with a 90-day warranty from Arlo. If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your home security, today might be the day.