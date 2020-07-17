T-Mobile may have lost its endearing CEO, but the company is still offering up perks to its subscribers every Tuesday. Last year, customers were treated to an annual MLB.tv pass, and T-Mobile is doing the same in 2020. It was supposed to roll out earlier this year, but the pandemic put the offer on pause. However, the company is now stepping up to the plate and announcing that subscribers can start redeeming the free annual MLB.tv promo this Tuesday.

To redeem their free subscriptions to the major league baseball streaming service, customers can go to the T-Mobile Tuesdays website/app starting on Tuesday, July 21. The annual MLB.tv pass must be initiated before August 4, so users will have about two weeks to get around the bases.

Along with MLB.tv, T-Mobile is gifting its customers a yearlong subscription to The Athletic, which offers fans in-depth coverage on their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. These deals are valued at over $100 normally. Getting them for free through T-Mobile Tuesdays will be a home run for sports junkies of all varieties — and that includes those using Sprint now.