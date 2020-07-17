People relying on Samsung Health as their one-stop solution for tracking their health may have to look elsewhere soon. As SamMobile found out, German Samsung Health users are currently receiving end-of-service notices, telling them that the app will lose support for tracking weight, calorie, and caffeine intake, starting with version 6.11 on Android and 4.1 on smartwatches.

Once you update to the respective versions, watch faces will stop displaying the data, and it also won't be available in Health's dashboard anymore. If you update your watch app later than the one on your phone, you'll keep seeing the data in question locally on the watch, but you won't be able to access it on your handset.

Here's what Samsung Germany writes verbatim, translated to English:

Note on the end of the service - WEIGHT MANAGEMENT, CAFFEINE SERVICE Note on the end of the service - WEIGHT MANAGEMENT, CAFFEINE SERVICE In new versions of Samsung Health (starting with 6.11 for Samsung Health Mobile, 4.10 for Samsung Health Galaxy Watch) weight management, caffeine, and calorie tracking are no longer available. Watchfaces can no longer display these data. Users of Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Fit who continue to use the "Caffeine", "Weight Management", and "Calories" widgets in older versions, can no longer check the associated content on their mobile phone when downloading Samsung Health Mobile version 6.11. The associated data stored in Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Fit can only be stored temporarily and will be deleted after a certain period of time.

These are rather bad news for long-time Health users who may have been logging this data for months or years. While there are many great specialized apps for tracking weight, calories, and caffeine intake, other fitness companies like Fitbit or Garmin continue to include these options in their companion applications. Even if only a small subset of people used these features in Samsung Health, this move won't help the company stand out against its more specialized competition, and it won't be able to claim that it offers a one-stop solution for tracking your health anymore.