OnePlus has been slowly drip-feeding information about its upcoming Nord budget phone to build up hype, and even though the complete reveal is only a few days away on July 21st, we're still receiving bits of new information. A new forum post from the company shares details about the Nord's camera setup, including the exact configuration and Megapixel count.

"After months of product planning, internal discussions, and testing," the forum post reads, "we decided that Nord should have six cameras – four on the rear, and two on the front." Four cameras might sound exciting at first, but two of those are only used as sensors and cannot capture photos on their own. In total, there's a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP depth sensor, and a macro sensor of an unspecified resolution. For comparison, the base OnePlus 8 has a 48MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro.

As previously shown off in a teaser video, the Nord will be OnePlus' first phone with dual front cameras — one 32MP primary lens, and another 105-degree ultra-wide camera. There's no mention of what the ultra-wide camera's exact resolution will be, which probably means it's not great, but we'll have to wait and see.

While a high Megapixel count looks great on paper, it's only part of the equation for smartphone photography. The software used to process images is the most important factor, as proven by the Pixel 3a's ability to capture top-tier photos with only a single 12MP rear camera. Thankfully, OnePlus has been rapidly improving in that area over the past few years, so the Nord likely won't disappoint.

Photo credit: MKBHD