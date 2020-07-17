Samsung's Galaxy Buds series has offered some of the best wireless earbud options for Android users. The second-gen Galaxy Buds+ haven't been available for very long, but the company is already planning to unveil a new set of truly wireless audio offerings. A promo video of the Galaxy Buds Live has leaked on Twitter, giving us one of the closest looks yet at Samsung's new buds.

The short video reveals the Galaxy Buds Live in three colors: black, white, and a pink-ish rose gold design. It also shows off the the bean-like hardware in 360° — they look kinda cute when they're not inside an ear. We reported in April that the buds might feature ANC, and it seems like that will be the case, as the video's tagline talks about keeping noise out while letting sound in.

A couple new still images were also shared on Twitter, including a closer peek at the beans themselves and a photo showing off what the buds look like when worn by an actual human. I can't help but wonder how well ANC is going to work without a solid seal in the ear, but we'll see.

Early rumors pegged the battery life of the Galaxy Buds Live as being around 11 hours, but a more recent report from Gizmodo says they'll die around the 6 hour mark. That longevity still isn't too bad if it's with ANC enabled. Pricing isn't a sure thing yet, but they may sell for £179 in the UK. Samsung is expected to officially unveil the Buds Live — and maybe the Galaxy Watch 3 and new Note devices — at its Unpacked event on August 5.