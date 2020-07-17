Nearly every device that ships with the Android TV operating system has access to millions of applications through the Google Play Store. However, there are some situations where you might want to sideload your own applications (APKs). Maybe you want the latest app updates quicker than the Play Store rolls them out, or you want to try an application that isn't officially available for your specific device.

Android TV supports a mechanism called 'sideloading,' where you can install any valid APK file, no matter where it came from. You can even install most applications designed for Android smartphones and tablets — though whether or not they will be usable is another question entirely.

The good news is that all models of the Nvidia Shield run Android TV, so you don't have to worry about having a compatible device. On top of that, most Shield boxes are more powerful than the average Android TV-based television or streaming stick, so they're great choices for sideloading games and applications.

No matter if you have the original 2015 set-top box, the 2017 refresh, the cheaper tube-shaped model, or the latest Shield TV Pro, you're good to go. Check out our full guide at the link below.