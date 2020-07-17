CloudFlare is one of the largest internet infrastructure companies on the planet, and its DDoS mitigation and DNS services are incredibly popular. Unfortunately, Cloudflare's servers had a critical outage, leaving thousands of websites and services non-functional for a brief time.

Cloudflare said an issue "with Cloudflare Resolver and our edge network" was the cause for countless websites going offline earlier today, including Discord, Patreon, GitLab, Medium, Zendesk, and even Downdetector. You know it's bad when Downdetector doesn't even work.

Discord not working

Thankfully, services are starting to come back online. CloudFlare says, "the issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented," so any remaining issues should work themselves out soon.