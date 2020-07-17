Do you still have a power bank that runs off of microUSB? Maybe a wall charger that only does 18W? Perhaps your friend or a loved one does? Do them or yourself a favor by getting on this deal for an Anker power bundle, now $39 off for a limited time.

Anker, as with similar OEMs, has a whole bunch of power banks out in the market and some of them are quite similar to this one. But, as far as we can tell, this particular 26,800mAh power bank is unique to this bundle and it provides two full USB ports with throughput of up to 15W. Then there's the USB-C port which steps discharge up to a whopping 45W via USB Power Delivery — good enough for a few laptops to run off this pack.

Also in this package is a 60W USB-C wall-charger (literally one port to rule them all) and a Type-C cable so that you'll be able to charge your power bank up with said power wart.

The charger and cable cost $54 by themselves, so we presume that the power bank would cost at least $86 alone as the bundle has an MSRP of $140. All said, you can save $39 on the kit and pay just $101 on Amazon.