Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's a busy day for sales, since the weekend is almost here, and so I have more than a few standouts to share today. First and foremost, if you're an RPG fan, then you should definitely check out the sale for Battle Chasers: Nightwar, one of the best turn-based RPGs on the platform. If you prefer card-based games, then perhaps Cultist Simulator is more your speed, though if you're a puzzle fanatic like me, then I highly recommend Hello Human, a quirky indie somewhat similar to The Stanley Parable. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 34 temporarily free and 69 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Folder Server - WiFi file access $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- LoveNeuro: Student-Led Neuroscience App $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Pure Diary (Paid) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Quasi-Zenith satellite coordinates $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Prometheus News Feeds $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Learn Spanish with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Algorithms in C# $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Contact Manager $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shuttle+ Music Player $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- klocki $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Glow Puzzle Ads Free $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Idle Heroes of Hell - Clicker & Simulator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Traffix $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Galaxy Warrior: Alien Attack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- New Math Puzzles 2020 PRO $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- AWKWARD: Social Anxiety Endless Runner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Castle Defender Premium: Hero Idle Defense TD $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Idle Poo Factory VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mermaid Treasure Hunting(No ads) - Match3 puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Monkey GO Happy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Crazy Halloween Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudoku Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- War 1944 VIP : World War II $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Even and Odd Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- NEW Math puzzles 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight - Epic Action $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Alamo Icon Pack - Circle Edition $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Binary Klock for Kustom $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Black Army Emerald - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Xperi 9 : Xperia Theme $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Aqua Color - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Strokes Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- All in one browser Mediabook Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- iCal Import/Export CalDAV Pro $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sound booster SoundWave Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ultra Sound booster SoundWave Boom $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- World Atlas | world map | country lexicon MxGeoPro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- WEATHER NOW - forecast radar & widgets ad free $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Daily Supplications PRO $8.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Complete Guide For Learn Python Offline 2020 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hydro Coach PRO - Drink water $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Millimeter Pro - screen ruler, protractor, level $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cross DJ Pro - Mix your music $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Secret Files: Sam Peters $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Secret Files: Tunguska $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Chicken Tournament $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hack, Slash, Loot $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hello Human $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- MiniChess by Kasparov $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Tiny Bang Story Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Type II: Hardcore 3D FPS with TD elements $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bulb Boy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Clouds & Sheep Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cultist Simulator $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- GeoExpert - World Geography $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Highway Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Makia - Tales of the Forest (Visual Novel) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Multiplication Division $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Civilization Path $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Galaxy Trader $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- LASERBREAK 3 PRO - Physics Puzzle $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- QuizBash - Party Games in Your Pocket! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- WordMix Pro - a living crossword puzzle $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Blockwick 2 $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Cyclone 2000 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Tiny Tales: Heart of the Forest (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Vampire Legends: The True Story of Kisilova (Full) $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Athena Dark Icon Pack - Dark Squircle Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Avocado KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Eklipse for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Khameleon for KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Christmas in HD Gyro 3DXL $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nature Live❁ Spring Flowers XL $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sagon Circle Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Winter Snow in Gyro 3D Pro $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
