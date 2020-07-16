Google introduced a new way for developers to package web applications into Android apps last year, called Trusted Web Activities. The web apps run inside a modified Chrome Custom Tab, which meant that if your default browser wasn't Chrome (or based on Chrome), they would default to running in Google's browser. Firefox for Android has now added support for TWAs, so if Firefox is your default browser, the apps will run inside a Firefox container instead of Chrome.

The functionality has been live in the Firefox Nightly channel for a little while now, and should arrive in the slightly-more-stable Beta channel soon. If you have Firefox Nightly set as your default browser, and you install an app from the Play Store that is packaged as a Trusted Web Activity (like Google Maps Go or PhotoStack), they should open in Firefox.

Left: Google Maps Go, PhotoStack

There are still some rough edges, though. At least one TWA I tried, Google Maps Go, has an additional launch check that blocks the app from opening unless you choose to use it in Chrome. Even for Trusted Web Activities that do fully work, Firefox doesn't hide the bottom address bar or change the color of the status/navigation bars.

Trusted Web Activities already worked with many Chromium-based browsers, but it's nice to see Firefox start to add support for them. Hopefully, Mozilla will smooth out the rough edges over the coming weeks and months.