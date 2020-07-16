In recent years, OnePlus phone launches have usually been accompanied by pop-ups in several locations around the world that allow eager fans to purchase the latest and greatest handsets before anyone else, with a few goodies thrown in for good measure. That's obviously not possible right now, so the OnePlus Nord is going to have an online pop-up instead, just like the OnePlus 8 did back in April.

All three rounds of pre-orders have now sold out, so the pop-up represents the last chance to buy the Nord before general sale begins. The virtual event will take place shortly after the full reveal of the new affordable model on next week — more details are due to be announced in due course on the OnePlus Nord Instagram and on the company's website.

If previous pop-ups are anything to go by, lucky buyers will get a special box distinct from general retail packaging with some added merch to make it worth their while. Who knows, the hotly-anticipated OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds may even be part of the package. We'll find out at next week's AR launch, 10AM EST on Tuesday, July 21.