Yesterday's Twitter snafu appears to have had an impact outside the platform itself. In what we have to assume was an intentional response to the breach, Google has removed the Twitter carousel from Search results from seemingly all queries, and data gathered by Search Engine Roundtable confirms the change is universal.

In case you somehow missed yesterday's news, Twitter suffered a massive social engineering security breach, granting access to the company's internal management tools. The breach directly impacted quite a few high-profile Twitter accounts, including accounts by Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Warren Buffet (among a larger list). Affected accounts promoted a fairly obvious Bitcoin scam promising unrealistic returns for transfers to a specific address. Shortly after it started, Twitter imposed a lockdown on verified accounts, and a few hours later, things were mostly back to normal — though folks that tried to reset their passwords during that time have suffered ongoing issues. Some accounts may take a bit longer to end up back in the right hands.

Seemingly in response to the event, Google has stripped the Twitter carousel from search results. Usually, tweets associated with a given name or brand appear near the top of results in a rotating card carousel for easy access, but that carousel has entirely disappeared sometime in the last day.

Data from FiveBlocks indicating a drop in Twitter boxes in search results. Image via Search Engine Roundtable.

The news was first spotted by Australian SE Consultant Brodie Clark, and data from other SEO firms confirms the change. The Twitter carousel appears to be entirely gone, seemingly replaced by a single standard search result from Twitter further down.

Before and after results in Google Search for "Kanye." Note the carousel on the left is gone on the right, replaced by a generic Twitter result. Image via @brodieseo.

While Google itself hasn't expressed why it's made this change (that we can find), the motivation seems clear. With high-profile Twitter accounts promoting scams yesterday, it was in Google's best interests not to repeat that information at a venue where context, like replies indicating that nature of the scam, might not be available. Google Search and related products like the Google Knowledge Graph are pretty authoritative, and folks seeing the tweets in results in isolation might be misled.

We've reached out to Google for more information, as well as explicit confirmation that the Twitter carousel has been removed from results and a timeline for its return, but the company did not immediately respond to our query. We'll be sure to update our coverage should we hear anything back.