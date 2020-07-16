Google is carrying on with its month of Nest product sales, and while there (sadly) haven't been any discounts on single items, we have seen some decent bundles so far. Today, Google is selling the Nest Hello Video Doorbell and Nest Hub together for $268.99, a discount of $50 compared to buying them separately.

The Hello doorbell was first released in 2018, and features a 1600x1200 160-degree camera, night vision, two-way audio, and Wi-Fi connectivity. We gave it high marks in our original review for its Google Assistant integration and high video quality, but the installation is a bit tricky.

Most of you are probably familiar with the Nest Hub — it's a Google Assistant smart speaker with a screen. In addition to all the music and audio features of regular Assistant speakers, it can also play videos from YouTube, show alerts from Nest cameras, and so on. It can also function as a Chromecast target (except for Netflix and a handful of other services), so if a service doesn't have native integration, you can usually cast it to the Nest Hub from your phone or tablet. Our review can be found here.