The Fossil Sport was the best Wear OS watch available when it was first released, but it has since been overshadowed by much faster models with 1GB RAM, like the Fossil Gen 5 and new Moto 360. The Sport has slowly fallen in price over the past few months, and now you can get a refurbished unit for $49.00 from Fossil's online store.

The model on sale is the regular black silicone version — sorry to disappoint if you were waiting for a sale on some of the fun newer colors. The Fossil Sport has a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 4GB of storage, NFC for Google Pay, heart rate and ambient light sensors, 5ATM water resistance, and built-in GPS.

Compared to the more expensive Fossil Gen 5, the key difference is the amount of available RAM. The 500MB of memory on the Sport is only enough for a bare-bones Wear OS experience: apps take longer to load, animations are less smooth, and so on. The Gen 5 has double the RAM, and is a significantly better product as a result. The trade-off might be worth it at this low of a price, though.