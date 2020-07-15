Xiaomi took the stage today in an online-only event to show off a slew of products, including its Redmi 9 phone series. Among them is also the hotly anticipated and often-leaked Mi TV Stick, and the company additionally revealed its latest true wireless earbuds and a few other products. All of them have one thing in common: A price that severely undercuts the competition.

Mi TV Stick

We already know quite a lot about the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick, but now the company has finally properly unveiled it, confirming what we've learned through the leaks. The 92 x 30 x 15 mm HDMI stick comes with a quad-core CPU, accompanied by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It runs Android TV based on Android 9 Pie. In contrast to many competitors, it only supports up to 1080p, but it does give you Dolby and DTS surround sound. The minimal remote features dedicated Assistant, Netflix, and Amazon Prime shortcuts along with the usual Android TV navigation buttons.

The Mi TV is powered via a microUSB power adapter, provided in the box. It connects to your network over 2.4 or 5GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and works with Bluetooth 4.2.

Xiaomi pins it as a travel device or as an inexpensive means to upgrade an older, non-smart TV — it costs just €39.99, which substantially undercuts Nvidia and its Shield TV stick, which launched at $150. It'll come to select European markets by the end of this month, but we haven't heard about US (or even UK) availability just yet.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic

The company also introduced its Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, following the release of the regular version. The buds look suspiciously similar to Apple AirPods and offer a feature set comparable to other devices in that category. They connect via Bluetooth 5.0 and work with MIUI Quick Pairing, if you have a recent Xiaomi handset. The earphones offer up to 5h of playback time on their own and the case with its built-in battery will give you another 15h on top of that. Charging takes about 1.5h, using a USB-C port.

The earphones support environmental noise cancelation (ENC), which will help reduce noise when you make phone calls in noisy environments. They come with automatic in-ear detection, so music pauses when you remove at least one bud from your ear. Google Assistant and haptic double-tap controls for pausing and phone calls are also on board.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic launch for €39.99 in select European countries, where an early-bird €10 rebate is available. As with the TV Stick, we haven't heard anything about UK and US availability.

Other than the Mi TV Stick and the true wireless earbuds, the company also introduced a 34-inch curved gaming monitor and the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2. The products will come to Europe, though it looks like the UK won't receive all of them from the get-go. US availability is also still up in the air.